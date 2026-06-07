Former UK Labour leader calls 2024 election victory 'loveless landslide' and party in 'deep crisis'

Former UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has described the party's 2024 election victory as a 'loveless landslide' and the party as being in 'deep crisis' due to its continued adherence to Tory policies that have not benefited the poorest communities. He also expressed doubts about the party's ability to restore its electoral fortunes.

Former UK Labour leader tells The Irish Times Keir Starmer ’s 2024 election victory was ‘ loveless landslide ’is in ‘ deep crisis ’ as it has continued with Tory policies that have not delivered for the poorest communities , the party’s former leader.

Speaking to The Irish Times, Corbyn said he saw no ‘huge difference’ between the potential candidates for the party leadership following growing dissatisfaction with prime minister. The Labour Party leadership is going to be an interesting one, but on current form there isn’t really any huge difference between the candidates going forward. He was not confident his former party can restore its electoral fortunes between now and the next general election, whoever the leader is.

‘I would be very surprised if they can, because the disillusionment with Labour is huge. In the local elections, Labour seemed to me to have a problem of maintaining its activist base. And if the party loses its activist base, then it ceases to be that force in the community. I think they’ve got real problems.





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UK Labour Jeremy Corbyn Keir Starmer 2024 Election Loveless Landslide Deep Crisis Tory Policies Poorest Communities Party Leadership Potential Candidates Disillusionment With Labour Activist Base Electoral Fortunes Party Whip Anti-Semitism Robert Tressell Festival U2 Adam Clayton Boarding School Days Free Births Naomi Housing Problems Health Problems Growth Of The Far Right Populist Platform Refugees And Migrants Information About Refugees Boats Humanity Isolation And Betrayal Coup Political Policies And Principles Party Membership Wider Public Electoral System Vote For Labour Total Votes Received Connections With The Republic Ireland Michael D Leaving Cert Irish Exams Pope Leo Madrid Streets Open-Air Mass

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