Former Ulster Bank Building on Baggot Street to Become Boutique Hotel with Speakeasy

Plans have been lodged to redevelop the former Ulster Bank building on Dublin's Lower Baggot Street into a boutique hotel. The project by Dairy Hill Property Ltd, controlled by Jim and Janet Curley, includes a 93-seat restaurant in the old banking hall and a speakeasy bar in the basement vaults. The scheme also involves demolishing five adjoining Pembroke Street properties to build a six-storey hotel extension.

Plans have been submitted for the transformation of the former Ulster Bank building on Dublin's Lower Baggot Street into a boutique hotel. This significant redevelopment project is being undertaken by Dairy Hill Property Ltd, a firm controlled by Jim Curley, the former chief executive of the Jones Engineering Group, and his wife Janet.

The vision for the protected structure, which the Curley family acquired in October 2024 for a price slightly above a €2.5 million guide, is both ambitious and multi-faceted. The core of the project focuses on the adaptive reuse of the historic banking hall at ground level. This space will be repurposed to house a 93-seater restaurant and bar, offering dining and hospitality in a setting characterized by original architectural details.

The development's most unique feature is planned for the building's basement, once used as the bank's vaults. These secure, subterranean chambers are set to become the location for an intimate "speakeasy" bar, a concept that evokes a sense of exclusivity and history. The submitted statutory planning notice outlines a comprehensive scheme that extends beyond the single bank building.

The Curley family had already acquired, through an off-market transaction, five adjoining properties at numbers 33, 34, 35, 36, and 37 Lower Pembroke Street. The proposal involves the full demolition of these more modern structures, which had previously received council approval for removal in 2021. In their place, a substantial six-storey extension, built over a basement, will be constructed.

This new build will be physically and functionally integrated with the refurbished Ulster Bank building, effectively combining the old and the new to create a larger hotel complex. The plans also specify the creation of a private residents' lounge and a spa for hotel guests.

Furthermore, the ground floor of the newly built section at 33 Pembroke Street is slated for a separate cafe unit. Financing for this venture comes from the Curley family's extensive network of companies. The most recent accounts for Dairy Hill Property Ltd reveal a substantial portfolio, with investment properties valued at over €34.38 million at the close of 2024.

The company's activities are supported by significant loans, totaling €38.3 million, provided by Burnham Investments Ltd, described as a connected parent firm. Jim Curley's personal wealth stems from his long tenure at Jones Engineering Group, where he served as CEO from 1978 until its sale in 2022. That sale to the Texas-based investment firm Cathexis was understood to be worth more than €1 billion, with Curley holding the position of the company's second-largest shareholder at the time.

This planned hotel development represents a major new chapter in the Curleys' property investment strategy, converting a landmark city centre building into a premium hospitality destination while requiring delicate conservation work on the protected facade and interior of the former Ulster Bank





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Dublin Development Boutique Hotel Ulster Bank Building Speakeasy Bar Jim Curley Dairy Hill Property Baggot Street Pembroke Street Planning Application Heritage Building

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