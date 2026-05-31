Former Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie resigns, citing toxic atmosphere under Jon Burrows

Doug Beattie steps down from the Ulster Unionist Party, blaming a toxic environment created by the leadership style of current UUP leader Jon Burrows, which he says marginalised MLAs and lacked coherent policy direction.

Doug Beattie , a former leader of the Ulster Unionist Party , has resigned from the party, citing a toxic atmosphere. He posted a statement on social media addressed to the current leader, Jon Burrows , stating that his continued membership had become untenable.

Beattie criticized Burrows' leadership style, saying that after his election as leader, MLAs were increasingly marginalised, ignored, isolated and discredited. He described the leadership as dismissive and overly centralised, empowering individuals to actively undermine elected representatives. In the absence of any coherent policy direction from the leadership, a toxic atmosphere flourished within the party. Beattie has been described as part of the party's liberal tendency and won praise for his constructive work from nationalists during his time as leader.

The resignation marks a significant development in the internal dynamics of one of Northern Ireland's main unionist parties as they navigate ongoing political challenges





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Ulster Unionist Party Doug Beattie Jon Burrows Resignation Northern Ireland Politics Unionist Party Leadership

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