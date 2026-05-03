Forrester's Brilliance Matched by Bolger's Technique in Thrilling League of Ireland Encounters

A round-up of Friday night's League of Ireland Premier Division matches, featuring standout performances from Chris Forrester and Aaron Bolger, as well as results from Bohemians, Shelbourne, Shamrock Rovers, and Drogheda United.

Friday night's League of Ireland action saw a compelling clash between St Patrick's Athletic and Galway United at Eamonn Deacy Park, ending in a 2-2 draw.

Chris Forrester showcased his enduring class for St Pat's, orchestrating play and contributing both a stylish assist for Ryan Edmondson's opening goal and a well-taken volley himself. However, Galway United responded strongly, largely thanks to the impressive performance of Aaron Bolger, who scored two goals demonstrating exceptional technique. Bolger's first goal, a stunning volley, and his late equalizer secured a deserved point for the home side, halting a concerning trend of conceding late goals.

The result sees St Pat's drop to second in the table, while Galway United continue their positive momentum. Elsewhere, Bohemians faced frustration in a 1-1 draw against Drogheda United. Despite attempting a tactical shift with two strikers, the move proved ineffective, and Bohs found themselves trailing at halftime due to a goal from James Olayinka. A halftime adjustment, reintroducing Ross Tierney, improved their performance, and Markus Strods equalized.

However, Bohs' winless streak extended to eight games, and they continue to struggle with goalscoring, failing to exceed one goal in their last ten matches. Derry City will look to capitalize on a home advantage against Galway United, potentially with Michael Duffy returning from injury. Shelbourne secured a 2-0 victory over Dundalk, capitalizing on set-piece opportunities – an area where Dundalk have been vulnerable.

Goals from Daniel Kelly, following a clever corner routine, and Kerr McInroy, from a deep free kick, sealed the win for Shels. Shamrock Rovers edged past Waterford 1-0, with Graham Burke's first-half goal proving decisive, returning them to the top of the league table. Despite Waterford's late pressure, Rovers maintained their lead.

Meanwhile, Drogheda United defeated Sligo Rovers 1-0, with Mark Doyle scoring the winning goal, further compounding Sligo's relegation concerns. The league standings are becoming increasingly tight, with several teams battling for position as the season progresses





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League Of Ireland St Patrick's Athletic Galway United Chris Forrester Aaron Bolger Shamrock Rovers Shelbourne Bohemians Drogheda United Football

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