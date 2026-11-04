Forsa Warns of Rolling Local Strikes If Public Sector Pay Deal Fails

Kevin Callinan warns that failed negotiations on the 7.75 per cent pay offer will trigger rotating sectoral disruptions affecting Irish public services after November 12.

Kevin Callinan, the general secretary of the trade union Fórsa, has issued a stark warning that the upcoming public sector strike will likely be followed by a sustained campaign of rolling local and sectoral disruptions. This escalation is contingent upon the failure to reach a new pay agreement between public sector unions and the government, with Callinan indicating that one-day national strikes may no longer be sufficient to resolve the deepening dispute.

Strategy for Rotating Sectoral Disruptions

Kevin Callinan clarified that Fórsa, representing nearly one-third of the more than 300,000 public and civil servants involved in the dispute, is preparing alternative methods of industrial action if negotiations break down. He stated that while various options are under consideration, the union is actively looking at deploying its strike fund to pay members for up to a week of stoppages in key areas. This financial mechanism would allow Fórsa to take significant numbers of workers out of their jobs, thereby maintaining pressure on employers while mitigating income loss for staff.

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The proposed strategy involves a rotating model where one thousand members might strike in one location during one week, followed by one thousand members in a different location the following week. This approach provides different unions with the flexibility to tailor their actions to specific sectors, including education, health, social protection, and local government. Such a method of coordinated, rotating disruption has the potential to cause substantial and ongoing inconvenience to the public, far exceeding the impact of a single day of national stoppages.

Negotiators Reject 7.75 Per Cent Pay Offer

Public sector unions have officially endorsed the decision made by their negotiators to reject a government pay offer valued at 7.75 per cent over a period of two and a half years. The industrial action is scheduled for November 12, a date chosen to coincide with Ireland hosting world leaders for a meeting of the European Political Community. The timing also aligns with the eve of an informal meeting of European leaders held as part of Ireland's presidency of the Council of the European Union, underscoring the political sensitivity of the strikes.

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Kevin Callinan explained that the union membership believes the current proposal represents a worsening of living standards over the next thirty months. He argued that even with cumulative pay increases, the offer fails to account for the economic reality faced by workers, particularly when inflation is running at four per cent or higher. Under the proposed agreement, any real-term gains would be wiped out quickly, placing all the risk related to inflation on the shoulders of public servants rather than the state.

Workplace Relations Commission Steering Committee

Efforts to resolve the long-standing dispute are continuing as both sides engage separately with a steering committee chaired by Workplace Relations Commission chairman Kevin Foley. The goal of these separate engagements is to establish a credible basis for the resumption of formal talks. Kevin Callinan reiterated that while no one wants to be on strike, the current government proposal is not credible because it does not adequately address the erosion of wages caused by rising costs of living.

Although Kevin Callinan declined to specify the exact figure the unions have identified as the minimum required to settle the dispute, he noted that WRC officials are broadly aware of what is needed to achieve a resolution. The critical question now rests with the government to determine whether they are willing to meet the unions' requirements. If a deal is not reached, the threat of prolonged, rotating industrial action across multiple public service sectors remains a very real possibility for the coming months.