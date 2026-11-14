Found A Fifty Wins Third Successive BAR 1 Betting Fortria Chase at Navan

Found A Fifty claimed a third straight BAR 1 Betting Fortria Chase at Navan, while Feet Of A Dancer won the Railway Bar Lismullen Hurdle by eight lengths.

Found A Fifty, trained by Gordon Elliott, returned to Navan Racecourse and secured a third successive BAR 1 Betting Fortria Chase. The Grade One winner Solness set a steady early gallop before the race intensified as the field rounded the bend for home. Found A Fifty, ridden by Jack Kennedy, took over at the front two fences from home and went on to win ahead of stablemate Touch Me Not by one and a half lengths.

How Found A Fifty Took Control at Navan

Found A Fifty took the lead two out, when Solness began to weaken, and extended his advantage approaching the last. Jack Kennedy kept the seven-year-old in front to the line, giving the Elliott stable a decisive one-two in the race. The winning margin was one and a half lengths over Touch Me Not.

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Solness had set the early pace, but the race changed shape on the final turn. Once the leader faded, Found A Fifty was clear and had nothing alongside him on the run to the last. Kennedy was able to ride the horse with a clear path, which Elliott later described as a key factor in the win.

Elliott admitted he had been nervous before the race. He said the horse was not getting any younger, but Navan was a local track for Noel and Valerie Moran of Bective Stud, and the team had targeted the race for that reason. He also noted that the stable was a little light this year, making the result especially important.

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Trainer and Owner Reactions to the Win

Gordon Elliott praised the performance and said the horse had shown real courage. He said Found A Fifty had jumped slightly right down the back straight, which worried him, but he felt more confident when Solness dropped out and there was no rival on the outside. Elliott called it a great performance and said he was delighted with the result.

Elliott indicated that the next target is the Hilly Way at Cork, where the going will decide whether the horse runs. He noted that Found A Fifty had won that race last year and seems to perform better early in the season than later on. He expressed hope that the horse would win more races this season and said a repeat win next year would be welcome too.

Noel Moran, who co-owns the horse through Bective Stud, said it was great to get a winner at Navan and that the team always tries to win there. He said the horse had now won the race three years in a row. Moran also acknowledged that the absence of Majborough, which was withdrawn, had helped the field. He said he would rather face top rivals, but was happy to take the win on the day.

Feet Of A Dancer Wins the Lismullen Hurdle

Feet Of A Dancer, trained by Paul Nolan and ridden by Sean O'Keeffe, won the Railway Bar Lismullen Hurdle with an effortless performance. The Authorized mare continued her strong form from last season, when she won a Listed race at Punchestown and the Grade Two Yorkshire Rose at Doncaster. She finished third to Wodhooh at Cheltenham before this latest success.

The 17-2 chance moved upsides long-time leader I'll Sort That between the final two flights. O'Keeffe then pushed her out and she came home eight lengths clear of her rivals. The margin left the rest of the field well beaten in the closing stages.

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O'Keeffe said the mare was even a little better than expected and that she had surprised him. He noted that she is still only seven and has every reason to keep improving. He said he had feared she might be too keen and fresh, but she settled well enough after a blow on the turn and he was confident she would stay the trip, as she always gallops to the line.

O'Keeffe said the connections had considered stepping her up to three miles. He suggested the mare may have been a bit fresh on the day because she was keen. He said the Stayers' Hurdle division could be worth targeting this time around, and that she would likely relax as the season goes on.

Upcoming Targets for Both Horses

For Found A Fifty, the next scheduled target is the Hilly Way at Cork, with the final decision depending on the ground. Gordon Elliott has said the team will assess the going before confirming that run. The stable hopes the horse can add more wins across the season.

For Feet Of A Dancer, Sean O'Keeffe said the Stayers' Hurdle division might be the next step. He said the mare had a crack at a Grade One last year and could be capable of another high-level run this season. Her connections hope continued improvement will bring her to those top races.

Both wins came at Navan, where Found A Fifty secured a third successive BAR 1 Betting Fortria Chase and Feet Of A Dancer took the Railway Bar Lismullen Hurdle by eight lengths. Together, the results gave the Elliott and Nolan yards strong performances on the same card and set up the next phase of their seasons.