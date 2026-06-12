Four Foods to Help Lower Cholesterol, According to a Health Expert

A health influencer with millions of followers shares his top dietary picks for managing high cholesterol, including berries, seeds, legumes, and oats, explaining the science behind their benefits.

High cholesterol is a significant health concern as it can lead to blocked blood vessels, increasing the risk of heart disease and stroke. Common causes include a diet high in fatty foods, lack of exercise, being overweight, smoking, and alcohol consumption.

Certain dietary choices, however, can help manage cholesterol levels. A health influencer with over 5.4 million TikTok followers shares four foods he would keep in his kitchen if diagnosed with high cholesterol. He begins with berries, explaining they are packed with polyphenols like anthocyanin. These compounds boost bile acid production, which aids in excreting cholesterol, and act as antioxidants that protect blood vessel linings while preventing LDL (bad cholesterol) oxidation.

Polyphenols are found in many plant-based foods and offer broad health benefits, including reduced inflammation and lower risk of chronic diseases. Next, he recommends seeds for their healthy fats, which decrease intestinal cholesterol absorption and reduce liver fat production. He cites the British Heart Foundation's advice to choose plain nuts and seeds to avoid excess salt or sugar, suggesting a small handful (30g) daily, preferably a mix for diverse nutrients.

Beans and lentils are his third pick due to their fermentable fibers, which increase short-chain fatty acid (SCFA) production. SCFAs downregulate liver cholesterol synthesis, and the plant proteins in legumes boost LDL receptor activity, enhancing clearance of bad cholesterol from the bloodstream. SCFAs, produced by gut microbiota fermenting fiber, have wide-ranging health benefits, including anti-inflammatory and cardio-protective effects.

Finally, he highlights oats, rich in beta-glucan, a soluble fiber with extensive research backing its cholesterol-lowering effects. Beta-glucan forms a gel that binds bile acids for excretion, prompting the body to pull more LDL from circulation to replenish bile. Beta-glucan, also found in barley and rye, supports immune function and overall health





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