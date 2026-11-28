Cuala secured their biggest ever Leinster club SFC win, beating Portarlington by 14 points at Parnell Park to set up a Dublin-Meath final against Wolfe Tones at Croke Park.

Cuala delivered their biggest ever win in the Leinster club senior football championship, crushing Portarlington 4-21 to 1-16 in Saturday's semi-final at Parnell Park. The Dublin champions now face Meath's Wolfe Tones in next Saturday's final at Croke Park.

McMorrow drives Cuala dominance

Charlie McMorrow produced a stunning performance from centre-back, scoring 1-5 all from play. The Dublin defender, an All Star nominee this year who has been linked with a move to the AFL, drove forward repeatedly to punish Portarlington. Con and Niall O'Callaghan also struck 1-5 each for the Dalkey side. Wing-back David O'Dowd grabbed the fourth goal with two minutes remaining.

Also read Wolfe Tones Beat The Downs 1-13 to 0-14 to Reach Leinster Club SFC Final

Cuala were rocked before throw-in when Cillian Dunne, son of manager Derek, along with Dan O'Sullivan and Dublin defender Eoin Kennedy, were all late withdrawals from the named starting team. Eoin is fine, he just basically wanted a bit of a rest, said Dunne. Dublin senior hurler Conor Groarke, former Dublin footballer Conor Mullally and club dual star Jamie Conroy came in as replacements. Groarke contributed three points.

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Portarlington started brightly and led 1-3 to 0-7 after 27 minutes. Keith Bracken scored their goal in the 10th minute, sliding in to palm home after Seán Byrne got a fist to Ronan Coffey's errant point attempt. But the Laois champions were undermined by six first-half wides. Cuala hit the afterburners late in the half, reeling off 1-4 without reply in four minutes.

Cuala extend lead at break

Niall O'Callaghan struck their first goal in stoppage time after a quick free from his brother Con. Con O'Callaghan then nailed a two-pointer from a free in the last action of the half, sending Cuala in 1-11 to 1-3 ahead at the break. Portarlington manager Ronan Sweeney was unhappy with that two-point free awarded following a breach by his side.

Earlier, Port felt they had a penalty shout when top scorer Colm Murphy went down, but referee David Coldrick waved play on. Cuala pressed hard on Portarlington's kick-outs after the restart, winning four of the first five. Con O'Callaghan scored back-to-back points before Peter Duffy fisted one over and Niall O'Callaghan added another. Cal Doran then fed Con O'Callaghan for Cuala's second goal, leaving them 2-15 to 1-4 ahead after 37 minutes.

The game was effectively over as a contest. Cuala manager Derek Dunne was able to withdraw Con O'Callaghan and McMorrow late on to keep them fresh for the final. But McMorrow grabbed a goal before departing, finishing off a brilliant run through the Portarlington defence by Duffy. O'Dowd sealed the win with Cuala's fourth goal, pouncing on chaos caused by a botched point attempt from Fergal Henry.

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Wolfe Tones await in final

Dunne said of playing at Parnell Park: That was the draw, I have no idea why we keep playing in Parnell Park. The draw came in that way. Cuala have now played all three provincial games this season at the Donnycarney venue, their sixth championship game in a row there including the Dublin championship. Wolfe Tones will hope moving to Croke Park might level matters.

The Meath champions are the first club from their county to reach a Leinster final since Skryne in 2004. Cuala, the 2024 Leinster and 2025 All-Ireland winners, will attempt to keep the provincial title in Dublin for a seventh consecutive season. Wolfe Tones will take encouragement from the fact that Cuala have been slow starters. They trailed both Tullamore and Sarsfields at half-time before upping their game, and did something similar again here.

Colm Murphy top-scored for Portarlington with 0-8, including four frees and two two-point frees. Bracken scored 1-0, Coffey added 0-3, Rioghan Murphy 0-3 and Darragh Galvin 0-2. Cuala scorers: Niall O'Callaghan 1-5, Charlie McMorrow 1-5, Con O'Callaghan 1-5, David O'Dowd 1-1, Conor Groarke 0-3, Peter Duffy 0-1, Darragh McAdam 0-1. Cuala will go in as huge favourites for the final.

This was their 14-point win after a 10-point quarter-final victory over Sarsfields, showing the kind of form that has made them the dominant force in Leinster club football.