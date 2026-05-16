Four golfers remain in contention after first round of PGA Championship

Shane Lowry finished with a 68 in the first round of the PGA Championship, turning heads and joining a group of golfers just a stroke behind the leader, after lengthy rounds in challenging conditions.

The virtue of patience, a key attribute in Aronimink Golf Club with rounds taking over five-and-a-half hours in challenging conditions, proved to be essential for Shane Lowry.

Lowry, a month after his Masters disappointment, changed his game and regained his Major mojo alongside Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland. He finished with a two-under-par 68, just a stroke behind a group of leaders after a tight first round. Remarkably, despite having four career Major wins, Scheffler led or shared the lead after the first round for the first time in 27 career Major appearances. Lowry, however, was just one stroke behind Scheffler and the others





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