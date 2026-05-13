Four News Stories You Should Know This Week

This week's Early Edition podcast cover four of our top stories, including a focus on council housing, the growth of Arts Over Borders, Bertie Ahern's remarks on Congo comments, the situation of passengers on a cruise ship, the debt of a former bursar who stole €500k from a private school, and the second Council tax issue for modular homes.

The Early Edition podcast brings you four of our top stories in under ten minutes each morning from Monday to Friday. A spotlight is being shone on the condition of council housing after plans to regenerate one of Dublin ’s most neglected flat complexes were halted.

Arts Over Borders is an organisation hoping to do for Irish literature what the coastal route has done for tourism. Bertie Ahern addresses video commentsIrish passengers among 1,700 people on cruise ship confined in France after suspected norovirus deathFormer bursar who stole €500k from private school files for bankruptcy over €1.7m debtOwners of back-garden modular homes face second local property tax charge, says RevenueCommittee stops short of under-16 social media ban but wants end to ‘harmful’ algorithm





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Council Housing Arts Over Borders Bertie Ahern Remarks Norovirus Cruise Ship Passengers Irish Passengers France Bankruptcy Local Property Tax Social Media Ban Harmful Algorithms Dublin Congo Africa Ireland Northern Ireland

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