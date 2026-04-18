Four Rescued After Fire Engulfs Pleasure Craft in Dún Laoghaire Bay

An urgent rescue operation was launched by the Dublin Coast Guard on Saturday afternoon when a fire erupted on a pleasure craft in Dún Laoghaire Bay. All four individuals on board were safely brought to shore.

A swift response from the Dublin Coast Guard averted a potential tragedy on Saturday afternoon as a fire broke out on a vessel in the waters off Dún Laoghaire harbour. The incident unfolded around 3:45pm when an 11-metre pleasure craft, carrying four adults, broadcast an emergency call reporting a significant fire onboard. At the time of the distress signal, the boat was situated approximately 2.4 kilometres, or 1.

5 miles, northeast of the Dún Laoghaire coastline, a location that necessitated immediate and decisive action from emergency services. The Dublin Coast Guard, upon receiving the alert, acted with commendable speed, immediately dispatching the Dún Laoghaire RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution) lifeboat. The inshore lifeboat arrived on scene with remarkable efficiency, reaching the stricken vessel at approximately 3:56pm. The crew of the RNLI lifeboat were faced with a critical situation, but their training and experience shone through as they successfully evacuated all four adults from the burning craft. The rescued individuals were then transported safely back to shore, landing at the RNLI station where they were met by a coordinated response team comprising personnel from the HSE (Health Service Executive) and the Fire Service. These professionals were on hand to provide any necessary immediate medical attention and support to those who had endured the frightening ordeal. Meanwhile, the Dún Laoghaire All Weather Lifeboat and a Dublin Port tug remained on station, diligently monitoring the situation and ensuring the safety of the area. The fire, which had raged on board the pleasure craft, was eventually reported extinguished by around 5:15pm. Tragically, the extent of the damage sustained by the vessel was such that it ultimately sunk. The entire operation underscored the critical importance of effective maritime emergency services and the seamless cooperation between different agencies in ensuring the safety of those at sea. This maritime incident serves as a stark reminder of the inherent risks associated with recreational boating, even in seemingly familiar waters. While the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, it highlights the paramount importance of regular vessel maintenance, adherence to safety protocols, and the necessity of having reliable communication equipment onboard. The quick thinking of the individuals on the pleasure craft to contact the Coast Guard, coupled with the prompt and professional response of the Dublin Coast Guard and the Dún Laoghaire RNLI, undoubtedly prevented a far more serious outcome. The successful rescue operation, despite the loss of the vessel, is a testament to the dedication and expertise of Ireland's maritime rescue services. Further details regarding the investigation into the fire's origin are expected to be released as they become available, but for now, the focus remains on the relief that all four individuals were brought to safety





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Dublin Coast Guard Dún Laoghaire Boat Fire Rescue Operation RNLI

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