A DOJ indictment charges fourteen individuals with stealing over $22 million in Nike and Milwaukee Tool goods from freight trains in southern California.

Fourteen individuals have been charged in a federal indictment for orchestrating a massive theft ring that siphoned more than $22 million worth of merchandise from moving freight trains across southern California. The U.S. Justice Department has accused the group, known as the " Los Trenes" scheme, of raiding at least 36 trains between 2024 and 2026 to steal thousands of Nike trainers and industrial tools for resale on the black market.

Ringleader And The Heist Mechanism

Nathan Daniel Angel, aged 21, is identified as the alleged ringleader of the conspiracy that spanned from 2024 through 2026. Court documents reveal that Angel's associates, including his father and two uncles, stowed away on active freight trains. Some members acted as lookouts while others slashed the train's air hose to create a sudden loss of air pressure, forcing an emergency stop. This dangerous maneuver risked derailment but allowed the crew to load stolen goods and stash them at private residences across southern California.

Also read MML Holdings Reports 21% Revenue Growth Despite Profit Dip

Evidence Of The Theft Operations

Prosecutors cited photographic evidence showing Angel posing with boxes of Nike merchandise in February 2024. In October 2024, suspect Donta Hedgeman, 27, was recorded sawing through a container lock on a moving Nike train. The operations intensified in 2025, with one incident on April 17 involving the theft of 1,170 tools and 17,000 parts from Milwaukee Tool. Text messages and AI-generated images further linked Angel and other members to the ongoing robbery spree.

Suspect Communications And Co-conspirators

Indictment details highlight encrypted communications between suspects as law enforcement pressure increased. After an unidentified co-conspirator was arrested for receiving stolen property, 23-year-old Carlos Luis Fernando Martinez instructed him to use Signal, an encrypted messaging app, to avoid detection. Messages from January 2026 show Angel and 25-year-old Fredy Marquina discussing another partner, Jorge, who was intercepted by police for buying stolen property, yet the group continued their activities into the summer of 2026.

Advertisement

Potential Penalties For Convictions

If convicted, the defendants face severe legal consequences ranging from five years to life in prison. The conspiracy charge carries a minimum sentence of five years, while theft of interstate railroad goods has a maximum penalty of 10 years. Charges related to violence against railroad carriers could result in a life sentence, according to the prosecution's filing. The U.S. Justice Department has now brought formal railroad theft charges against all fourteen accused individuals involved in the scheme.

Impact On Supply Chains And Law Enforcement

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman described the indictment as the result of a 14-month investigation aimed at protecting vital supply chains. Prosecutors emphasized their determination to ensure goods reach their intended destinations rather than the black market. The scale of the theft, involving hundreds of thousands of items, highlights the economic impact on both manufacturers and consumers in the region.