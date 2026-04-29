Fra Fee: From Les Misérables to Netflix Thriller and a Star-Studded Wedding

Northern Irish actor Fra Fee is gaining widespread recognition for his role in Netflix's *Unchosen*, which has topped the streaming charts. This article explores his career, personal life, including his marriage to Declan Bennett, and his experiences coming out as gay in Northern Ireland.

Northern Irish actor Fra Fee is currently captivating audiences with his performance in Netflix 's latest dark thriller, * Unchosen *, which has swiftly risen to the number one position on the streaming service's charts.

The series, a gripping psychological drama, unfolds within the unsettling confines of a fictional Christian cult, presenting a complex narrative centered around Rosie, portrayed by Molly Windsor, a woman navigating the roles of wife and mother. Her life takes an unexpected turn with the arrival of Sam, an escaped convict brought to life by Fra Fee. The storyline delves into themes of faith, freedom, and the consequences of hidden truths, creating a compelling and suspenseful viewing experience for subscribers.

Fee’s portrayal of Sam is already garnering significant praise, with critics highlighting his ability to convey both vulnerability and a simmering intensity. The show’s success has not only boosted its own viewership but has also sparked renewed interest in the careers of its leading actors, particularly Fee, leading fans to delve deeper into his life and background. Fra Fee, aged 38 and hailing from Dungannon, County Tyrone, has steadily built a remarkable career in the entertainment industry.

While many may recognize him from his earlier role as Courfeyrac in the acclaimed 2012 film adaptation of *Les Misérables*, his talent extends far beyond that single performance. He has demonstrated versatility through appearances in high-profile projects such as Marvel’s *Hawkeye* series, where he showcased his ability to contribute to large-scale action productions, and the BBC’s *Lost Boys and Fairies*, a series that allowed him to explore more nuanced and character-driven roles.

His consistent work across diverse genres speaks to his adaptability and dedication to his craft. The current surge in attention following *Unchosen* has naturally led to increased curiosity about his personal life, particularly his recent marriage to fellow actor and singer Declan Bennett. The wedding, held in November 2024, was a star-studded affair, graced by the presence of Hollywood actor Luke Evans, further solidifying Fee’s position within the entertainment world.

The couple now resides in the tranquil countryside of Oxfordshire, enjoying a life away from the constant glare of the spotlight, while continuing to pursue their respective careers. Beyond his professional achievements, Fra Fee’s story is also one of personal courage and resilience. He has openly discussed the challenges he faced growing up as a gay man in Northern Ireland, a place where societal attitudes were, at the time, less accepting.

In a candid interview with the Irish Times, Fee revealed the profound fear he experienced contemplating coming out in his homeland. He described feeling ‘completely terrified’ and knowing that he needed to find a more supportive environment to embrace his true self. He recounted anxiously counting down the days until he could begin university, recognizing it as a potential pathway to greater freedom and acceptance.

Even then, it took a further year for him to gather the strength to come out. This vulnerability and honesty have resonated deeply with fans, who admire his willingness to share his experiences and advocate for LGBTQ+ rights. Declan Bennett, his husband, also navigated his own journey with sexuality, having previously played Charlie Cotton in the long-running soap opera *EastEnders* and Jonathan Roberts in the ITV series *The Long Call*.

Bennett is also a gifted musician, having achieved success in the late 1990s and early 2000s as a member of the band Point Break, demonstrating a multifaceted talent that extends beyond acting. Their shared experiences and mutual support have clearly contributed to a strong and loving partnership, making them a celebrated couple within the entertainment industry





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Fra Fee Unchosen Netflix Declan Bennett Les Misérables Hawkeye LGBTQ+ Northern Ireland Actor Thriller

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