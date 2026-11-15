France 2-1 Turkey Kroupi Junior Goal Nations League Quarter-Finals

Junior Kroupi scores first France goal as Les Bleus beat Turkey 2-1 to finish top of Group A1 in the UEFA Nations League, securing a quarter-final spot. Belgium also advances.

Junior Kroupi marked his international debut with a significant milestone as France defeated Turkey 2-1 to secure their place in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations League. The victory for Les Bleus in Bordeaux ensured they finished at the top of Group A1, setting up a high-stakes matchup next March. This result served as an immediate rebound for the French squad, who had recently suffered a 3-1 away defeat to Italy earlier in the week.

France Secure Top Spot in Group A1

The match in Bordeaux provided the necessary points for France to top their group standings, finishing with 13 points. They edged out Belgium by a single point, despite the Belgians also securing their own progression to the next round. France needed only a draw in this final Group A1 fixture to guarantee their advancement, but they delivered a more commanding performance to cap their campaign.

Also read France Stun South Africa 21-19 in Thrilling Nations Championship Clash

The group hierarchy places France as the group winner, meaning they are now guaranteed to face a runner-up from one of the other groups in League A during the quarter-finals. The draw determining these specific matchups is scheduled to take place this coming Friday, adding an element of anticipation for fans and coaches alike as the teams prepare for the next phase of the tournament.

Kroupi Scores First Goal For France

The turning point of the match arrived shortly after the half-hour mark of the second half, when France took a 2-0 lead thanks to an own goal by Turkey. Emirhan Topcu inadvertently redirected a French attack, giving Les Bleus a crucial advantage that they maintained until the final whistle. This defensive error from Topcu proved costly for Turkey, who were unable to recover from the two-goal deficit for the majority of the second half.

Advertisement

The second goal, which effectively sealed the victory, was scored by Junior Kroupi, who had just been substituted onto the field. The 20-year-old Bournemouth forward replaced Bradley Barcola just past the one-hour mark, making an immediate impact on the game. Rayan Cherki provided the assist for Kroupi, who capitalized on the opportunity to score his first goal for the French national team in impressive fashion.

Turkey Late Gesture And Match Dynamics

Despite the scoreline, Turkey remained competitive and managed to pull one goal back late in the game. Abdulkerim Bardakci scored for Türkiye at the death, providing a brief moment of hope for the Turkish supporters and reducing the margin of defeat. However, the late concession did not change the outcome of the match, as France had established enough control to hold on for the win.

The result allowed Zinedine Zidane's French side to bounce back from a 3-1 loss away to Italy on Thursday. The defeat to Italy earlier in the week had raised questions about the team's form, but this victory against Turkey demonstrated resilience and tactical adjustment. The win also highlighted the depth of the French squad, with substitute players like Kroupi ready to influence the game when called upon.

Belgium Advance And Quarter-Final Prospects

While France focused on their own campaign, Belgium also progressed into the quarter-finals after a dominant performance in Brussels. The Belgians came from behind to thrash Italy 4-1, a result that ensured they finished ahead of Italy and secured their spot in the next round. This victory for Belgium contributed to the final standings in Group A1, confirming France as the group winner by a single point.

Advertisement

France, who previously won the Nations League in 2021, now await the draw for the quarter-finals. The draw will determine their opponent, who will be a runner-up from one of the other groups in League A. Among the potential opponents in the last eight are world champions Spain, indicating that the French team could face a formidable challenge in the upcoming rounds. The draw this Friday will clarify the path forward for both France and Turkey, who must now focus on the next stage of their international careers.