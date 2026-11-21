France defeat Argentina 45-17 to secure a spot in the inaugural Nations Championship final alongside Australia, who beat Wales 29-26.

France secured their place in the inaugural Nations Championship final with a commanding 45-17 victory over Argentina at Twickenham on Saturday. The bonus-point win ensured France finished top of the Northern Hemisphere pool, positioning them to face South Africa in the championship decider. This result marks a significant milestone for Les Bleus, who will now compete for the inaugural title in front of a home crowd.

France Dominates Argentina with Scoring Surge

France coach Fabien Galthie guided his team through early nerves to establish control, with captain Antoine Dupont orchestrating the attack. Dupont's precise kick in the seventh minute set up a scrum that allowed Mickael Guillard to force his way over for the opening try. Despite Argentina dominating the early scrummage and taking a lead through Justo Piccardo and Tomás Albornoz, France responded with resilience. Peato Mauvaka scored in the corner in the 34th minute following a successful line-out drive, giving France a crucial half-time lead.

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Argentina Cards Turn Match in French Favor

The second half saw the match shift dramatically after Argentina's discipline collapsed. Prop Mayco Vivas was sent to the sin bin for head contact, a decision later upgraded to a red card. France capitalized immediately as replacement Emilien Gailleton crossed for the bonus-point try. The floodgates opened further when Argentina captain Julián Montoya received a yellow card. France's momentum was unstoppable as Tyler Duguid and Kalvin Gourgues scored, with Gourgues adding a second try. Louis Bielle-Biarrey also crossed for his 31st try in 30 Tests, sealing a comprehensive victory despite a late consolation from Pablo Matera.

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Australia Ends Losing Streak Against Wales

In the other semi-final, Australia defeated Wales 29-26 in Cardiff, ending a four-match losing streak. Wales had entered the match with high morale after their historic 35-28 win over New Zealand. However, Australia took an early 12-0 lead and extended it to 19-7 in the second half. Wales fought back to take a 21-19 lead in the 54th minute through Blair Murray, but Australia responded with a try from Len Ikitau in the 64th minute. A late penalty by Carter Gordon put the Wallabies ahead 29-26.

Nations Championship Final Set for Twickenham

The Nations Championship final will be held at Twickenham next weekend, featuring France against South Africa. France's victory over Argentina secured their top spot in the Northern Hemisphere pool, ahead of England and Ireland. South Africa finished just ahead of New Zealand in the Southern Hemisphere section. The result means Argentina will play Scotland for seventh place next week, while Wales will look to recover from their narrow defeat. Fans will witness the inaugural title clash between two rugby powerhouses in what promises to be a high-stakes encounter.