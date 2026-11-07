France Beat Fiji 54-17 But Lose Ntamack Ahead Of South Africa Clash

France dominated Fiji 54-17 to top the Nations Championship table but suffered a major blow with fly-half Romain Ntamack sidelined by injury ahead of the crucial match against South Africa.

France reclaimed the top spot in the northern hemisphere Nations Championship standings following a resounding 54-17 victory over Fiji on Saturday. The win, while statistically dominant, came with a significant setback as fly-half Romain Ntamack appeared to dislocate his shoulder during the build-up to France's third try. This injury occurs just weeks after captain Antoine Dupont and Ntamack reunited at half-back for the first time since March 2025.

National Team Injury Crisis Mounts

The French squad now faces a critical defensive crisis with both of their premier fly-halves unavailable for the upcoming fixture against world champions South Africa. Mathieu Jalibert was already sidelined with an injury, leaving Les Bleus without their two best options in the crucial playmaking role. This depletion of key personnel poses a severe tactical challenge as France prepares to face the Springboks in what is expected to be a grueling test of their championship credentials.

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Domestic Players Shine In Victory

France's attacking lineup featured several players making notable contributions to the scoreboard during the match. Props Jean-Baptiste Gros and Sipili Falatea crossed the try line, while winger Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang secured the attacking bonus point before halftime. Centre Kalvin Gourgues, full-back Theo Attissogbe, and replacement forward Charles Ollivon also scored, with captain Antoine Dupont adding the final touchdown of the game. A penalty try completed the tally of eight scores for the hosts.

Opposition Backline Struggles To Score

Fiji, who began the match with ten France-based players including their entire backline, were physically competitive but ultimately fell short in the inaugural Nations Championship. Centre Vinaya Habosi scored a notable try by beating four defenders, and Selestino Ravutaumada added a second consolation score. However, prominent players like Jiuta Wainiqolo and Louis Bielle-Biarrey failed to make significant impacts, despite Bielle-Biarrey setting up one try. Fiji slumped to a fourth consecutive defeat in the tournament.

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Match Dynamics And Scoring Timeline

The match opened with an error-strewn start before Jean-Baptiste Gros burrowed over for the opening try on the fifteenth minute, marking only his second appearance for the national team. A penalty try followed immediately after Mesake Vocevoce was sin-binned for collapsing a maul. France led 26-3 at halftime, with Simione Kuruvoli's penalty being Fiji's only reward. The second half saw France struggle to convert dominance into points for nineteen minutes until Kalvin Gourgues scored on his first start.

Future Stakes In Championship Table

France currently sits two points ahead of Ireland in the standings, but their path to retaining the title is now heavily compromised by the Ntamack injury. The team must improve significantly to avoid their tenth defeat in the last eleven clashes with South Africa. The upcoming match against the Springboks will test the resilience of the French squad, particularly in the backline where creativity and goal-kicking will be essential to counter the world champions' defensive strength.