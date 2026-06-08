France Beat Northern Ireland 3-1 in World Cup Warm-Up as Olise Scores Hat-Trick

Michael Olise's second-half hat-trick propelled France to a 3-1 friendly victory over a valiant Northern Ireland side, who saw Patrick Kelly net his first international goal in a spirited display.

Northern Ireland faced France in a friendly match ahead of the World Cup , with France securing a 3-1 victory thanks to a Michael Olise hat-trick.

Despite the loss, Northern Ireland's young squad, averaging just 22.6 years old, delivered another spirited performance, earning Patrick Kelly his first international goal after he converted a Shea Charles cross in the 64th minute. Michael O'Neill's side embraced their role as underdogs, showing maturity beyond their years against a French team brimming with talent.

France, among the tournament favourites, fielded a strong lineup that could feature in their World Cup opener, with Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué and Olise forming a potent attacking quartet. The match began with Northern Ireland nearly creating an early chance through Isaac Price, but France soon dominated possession. Mbappé curled a shot wide before Doué's effort was saved by Pierce Charles. Northern Ireland responded on the break, with Kelly peeling away but shooting just wide.

Aurelien Tchouaméni struck the post, and though Doué crossed for Mbappé to tap in, the flag ruled it out. Northern Ireland continued to grow in confidence, with Shea Charles threading a dangerous pass that almost found Kelly. Just before half-time, France broke the deadlock: Dembélé's shot from a Doué cross was blocked, but Olise pounced to slot home. Jamie Donley thought he had equalised in stoppage time, but Ruairi McConville's push on Theo Hernandez saw the goal disallowed.

Three minutes into the second half, France doubled their lead. Substitute Malo Gusto's cross was not held by Pierce Charles, and after Trai Hume blocked Hernandez's header, Olise rifled in the rebound. Mbappé missed a couple of chances, firing over from a Hernandez cross and being denied by the offside trap, while Maxence Lacroix also wasted a header.

Northern Ireland then struck back on the counter-attack as Justin Devenny set up Shea Charles, who beat Dayot Upamecano before squaring for Kelly to tuck home. Mbappé continued to threaten, but Olise completed his hat-trick in the 75th minute with a superb curling strike from the right, sealing the win. Northern Ireland defended resolutely in the final stages to prevent further damage, underscoring their promising development under O'Neill





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France Northern Ireland Michael Olise Patrick Kelly World Cup Friendly Michael O'neill Didier Deschamps Kylian Mbappé Hat-Trick

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