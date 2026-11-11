Dupont Starts at Out-half for France Against South Africa, Lucu at Scrum-half

Antoine Dupont will move to out-half for France against South Africa after Romain Ntamack dislocated his shoulder, with Maxime Lucu taking over at scrum-half. Gregory Alldritt and Julien Marchand also return in a reshuffled team.

Antoine Dupont will start at out-half for France against South Africa on Friday night at the Stade de France in Paris. The France captain replaces Romain Ntamack, who dislocated his left shoulder in the first half of last weekend's 54-17 victory over Fiji in Lyon.

Maxime Lucu takes Dupont's place at scrum-half in a calculated gamble by coach Fabien Galthie. Lucu came off the bench to play out-half for the majority of the win over Fiji. Dupont gets the nod against the world champions despite having played out-half eight times in his club career, most recently in 2024, but never at Test level. Lucu is also likely to take up the kicking duties.

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Galthie's Gamble: Dupont Shifts to Fly-Half

Galthie announced the decision at a press conference on Wednesday. He said: We have two icons, one playing in Bordeaux and the other in Toulouse, whom we have wanted to bring together to lead this French team on Friday evening. It won't be easy, but having discussed it with them we've probably talked about it more than we've trained for it, we've visualised how it will work, and we believe this is the best solution.

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Galthie added: We simply did what we felt was best. We haven't particularly listened to the advice of others. There are plenty of coaches in France offering opinions on team selections, and I can see that people all over the world are interested in our French team. I'm perfectly happy with that.

It means Les Bleus are popular. So, yes, I hear the advice coming from around the world, but ultimately, we know our players very well. France are missing their four first-choice number 10s. Matthieu Jalibert and Thomas Ramos, who usually plays full-back but is also a top-class out-half, are out with thigh injuries.

France's Injury Crisis and Tactical Adjustments

Antoine Hastoy is unavailable after suffering an ankle injury last month. Had France gone for a specialist to replace Ntamack, they would likely have picked the 22-year-old uncapped Axel Desperes, who has been included on the bench for Friday's clash. In other changes, Gregory Alldritt returns to the team for the first time in a year at No.8. The former captain replaces the injured Paul Boudehent in the back-row, with Francois Cros moving from number eight to blindside flanker.

France have also brought back hooker Julien Marchand, who replaces Maxime Lamothe, with Peato Mauvaka retaining his role as the replacement hooker on the bench. France team to play South Africa: Theo Attissogbe; Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang, Kalvin Gourgues, Yoram Moefana, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Antoine Dupont (capt), Maxime Lucu; Jean-Baptiste Gros, Julien Marchand, Sipili Falatea; Florian Verhaeghe, Mickael Guillard; Francois Cros, Cameron Woki, Gregory Alldritt.