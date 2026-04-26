France Overcome Irish Resistance to Secure Bonus-Point Win

France defeated Ireland 26-7 in a Women's Six Nations match at Clermont, with a dominant second-half performance securing a bonus point. Ireland showed early promise but were unable to maintain their intensity.

France secured a hard-fought bonus-point victory over Ireland with a final score of 26-7 in a match characterized by intense defensive battles and contrasting second-half performances at Clermont .

The game began with relentless pressure from Ireland, immediately testing the French defense and forcing a second-minute sin-binning for a deliberate knock-on. Despite being a player down, France managed to absorb the initial onslaught, but Ireland continued to dominate possession and territory. The Irish pack repeatedly challenged the French line, with a maul held up short of the try line and a potential try from Brittany Hogan disallowed due to double-movement.

Ireland's persistence eventually paid off when Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald touched down after a well-executed rolling maul from a penalty to touch, with Dannah O'Brien adding the conversion to give Ireland a 7-0 lead. However, France responded swiftly against the run of play, with Ambre Mwayembe powering over from close range following a rare attacking foray. Carla Albez successfully converted, leveling the score at 7-7. The remainder of the first half saw Ireland continue to press, but further try-scoring opportunities were thwarted.

Dorothy Wall made a strong break, feeding Fiona Tuite, who was tackled just short of the line, and a subsequent rolling maul was stopped inches from the try line. A later attempt by Moloney-MacDonald was also called back by the TMO for an infringement by Emily Lane, leaving the teams tied at halftime. The second half witnessed a significant shift in momentum as France began to assert their dominance.

The key moment came with a brilliant individual effort from out-half Carla Albez, who, amidst a sustained period of French forward pressure, called for the ball and danced her way through the Irish defense to score near the posts. She then confidently converted her own try, giving France a 14-7 lead. Ireland attempted to close the gap with a penalty kick just before the hour mark, but Dannah O'Brien's attempt sailed wide.

The Irish defense remained resolute, preventing France from extending their lead further, but the relentless pressure eventually took its toll. In the 68th minute, the French forwards once again proved their strength, creating an opportunity for Anais Grande to score wide on the right, although the conversion attempt was missed. France continued to build on their advantage, capitalizing on their forward power and exploiting gaps in the Irish defense.

The bonus-point try arrived in the closing stages, with Lea Champon diving over from close range, sealing the victory for the home side. Throughout the second half, the French demonstrated a greater ability to convert pressure into points, while Ireland struggled to maintain their initial intensity and were ultimately unable to overcome the French defensive wall.

The game highlighted the contrasting styles of the two teams, with Ireland relying on their forward power and rolling mauls, and France showcasing a more balanced attack with both powerful forward play and creative backline moves. This match was a compelling display of Women's Six Nations rugby, showcasing the growing competitiveness of the tournament.

Ireland's first-half performance demonstrated their ability to challenge even the strongest teams, but their inability to capitalize on their opportunities and maintain that intensity throughout the game proved costly. The French, on the other hand, displayed resilience in weathering the early storm and then effectively utilizing their forward strength and tactical flexibility to secure the bonus-point win. The sin-binning early in the game could have easily derailed France's plans, but they showed composure and discipline to stay within striking distance.

The individual brilliance of Carla Albez in the second half was a pivotal moment, injecting much-needed energy and creativity into the French attack. The game also underscored the importance of accurate decision-making and execution, as several potential Irish tries were disallowed due to infringements or strong French defense. Looking ahead, both teams will need to analyze their performances and identify areas for improvement as they continue their Six Nations campaigns.

For Ireland, maintaining consistency and converting opportunities will be crucial, while France will aim to build on their strong second-half performance and continue to refine their attacking game. The result places France in a strong position in the tournament standings, while Ireland will need to regroup and focus on their remaining matches





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