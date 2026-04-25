France Overpower Ireland in Women’s Six Nations Clash

France secured a 26-7 victory over Ireland in the Women’s Six Nations, dominating the second half after a closely contested first period. Ireland had three tries disallowed and struggled to convert pressure into points.

Ireland suffered a disappointing defeat against France in the Women’s Six Nations, falling 26-7 at Stade Marcel Michelin in Clermont . The game was tightly contested in the first half, ending level at 7-7, but France dominated the second half, scoring 19 unanswered points.

Ireland had a challenging first half with three potential tries disallowed due to various infringements – a double movement, a held-up try, and a knock-on. Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald managed to ground a try from a line-out maul, and Dannah O’Brien added a bonus point conversion.

However, France responded with a try from Ambre Mwayembe, also converted. Despite a strong start and periods of sustained pressure, Ireland couldn’t capitalize on their opportunities. The second half saw a significant shift in momentum as France increased their pace and intensity. Despite Ireland introducing five replacements in the 49th minute, France quickly took control.

Carla Arbez scored a well-worked try, converting it herself, putting France ahead for the first time. Ireland’s attempts to close the gap were thwarted when Dannah O’Brien missed a penalty. The French continued to apply relentless pressure, with Anna McGann making a crucial defensive play to prevent another try. Anaïs Grando eventually crossed the line, extending France’s lead.

Ireland struggled to respond, and France secured a bonus point with a try from Lea Champon in the closing minutes. The game highlighted France’s ability to build momentum in the second half, while Ireland faced frustration with disallowed tries and a lack of execution in key moments. This loss marks Ireland’s second defeat in the 2026 Championship, leaving them with a record of one win and two losses.

The team will need to regroup and address the issues that led to their second-half collapse. France, on the other hand, demonstrated their strength and consistency, showcasing their ability to control the game and capitalize on opportunities. The match was characterized by strong defensive displays from both sides, but ultimately, France’s superior execution and second-half performance proved decisive.

The Irish team, led by Erin King, will analyze the game to identify areas for improvement as they prepare for their remaining matches in the tournament. The final score reflects France’s dominance and Ireland’s struggles to maintain their early momentum





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