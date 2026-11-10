France Summons Iranian Ambassador Over Supermarket Fridge Cyberattacks

France summons Iran's ambassador after cyberattacks raised supermarket fridge temperatures at 700 French sites, a campaign Paris blames on Tehran.

France has summoned the Iranian ambassador over a wave of cyberattacks that targeted the refrigeration systems of hundreds of supermarkets in October. The French foreign ministry says the attacks hit 700 retail sites across France overnight between October 11 and October 12, and Paris has blamed the operation on Tehran. Iran has rejected the accusation outright.

The French government has named a specific unit, Shahid Kaveh, which it says is part of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Major retailers including Carrefour, Monoprix, Intermarché and U were among the businesses hit, and the incident forced large volumes of fresh food to be thrown away.

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How the Fridge Hacks Disrupted French Supermarkets

The hackers gained access to the software that controls fridge temperatures and pushed those temperatures as high as 50 degrees overnight. Refrigerated stock held at such levels cannot be sold safely, which is why store operators were forced to discard fresh produce in bulk.

The French foreign ministry described the operation as the first offensive cyber campaign carried out purely for the purposes of sabotage on French soil. Officials said the scale and level of aggression of the attacks set it apart from earlier incidents.

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The disruption did not stay within France. Ireland was among the countries affected by later hacks of supermarket fridges, alongside retailers in the United Kingdom, Belgium, Estonia and Sweden.

Paris Accuses Tehran While Iran Denies Involvement

The French government stated that the Shahid Kaveh cyber unit was responsible for the campaign, and the statement was issued on Tuesday. Paris called the group a persistent threat to France's critical infrastructure and said the fridge hacks were unjustifiable, inexcusable and contrary to international law.

France said it reserves the right to take any further steps, both public and non-public, that it deems necessary and proportionate in response. The Paris prosecutor has opened an investigation into the cyber unit held responsible for the attacks.

Iran's foreign ministry rejected the French government's allegations in a formal statement. It said Iran categorically rejects what it called the baseless and one-sided accusations regarding alleged cyber activities in France, and it strongly condemned what it described as a hackneyed policy of levelling accusations against the Islamic republic.

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European Union Sanctions and Earlier Iranian Cyber Cases

France said it would push for the European Union to impose sanctions on Iranian entities and individuals involved in the attack. The request builds on an earlier EU move against the Iranian company Emennet Pasargad, which the bloc sanctioned earlier this year.

The EU accused Emennet Pasargad of hacking advertising billboards to spread disinformation during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. The company was also linked to hacking a Swedish SMS service, accessing a French subscriber database and advertising its contents for sale on the dark web.