France won the first Nations Championship final 40-34 against South Africa at Twickenham after Théo Attissogbe scored a last-minute try, with France also finishing 2027 as the world number one ranked side.

France won the first-ever Nations Championship final 40-34 against South Africa at Twickenham after a dramatic last-minute try from Théo Attissogbe. The match drew 64,017 spectators and delivered stunning tries, huge momentum swings and brutal physicality.

It also featured a 20-minute red card, four yellow cards and a winning score with the clock two minutes into the red. France had raced into a 20-3 half-time lead, but South Africa fought back to lead 31-23 heading into the final quarter. Les Bleus then regained the lead inside the final 10 minutes before Manie Libbok kicked the Springboks back in front with just a minute left.

Also read Wales Beat Japan 40-10 at Twickenham to Finish Ninth in Nations Championship

France, down to 13 men against South Africa's 14, still found a way to win at the death. Skipper Antoine Dupont nearly finished the winning move, but it was Pau wing Attissogbe who dotted down a sweeping score to break South African hearts. Thomas Ramos added the conversion. The result also meant France finished 2027 as the world number one ranked side, with Ireland second and South Africa third.

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Red Card and Sin-Bins Shape First Half

South Africa wing Kurt-Lee Arendse received the first-ever 20-minute red card in rugby for a dangerous hip tackle on Louis Bielle-Biarrey. Bielle-Biarrey was stretched off with a worrying ankle injury and replaced by Émilien Gailleton. France captain Dupont and loosehead prop Jefferson Poirot were sin-binned, as were Springboks loosehead Ox Nché and fullback Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu. France started strongly.

Dupont appeared to have scored after charging down Libbok's clearance, but the TMO review showed he had knocked on with his elbow. Ramos kicked France ahead after their pack destroyed a South African scrum. Feinberg-Mngomezulu equalised, but Ramos restored the lead when Cameron Hanekom was caught offside. In the 27th minute, Libbok threw a wild intercept pass that Attissogbe picked off to score untouched, with Ramos converting.

Arendse's yellow card was upgraded to a 20-minute red by foul play review officer Richard Kelly. France led 13-3 and struck again while South Africa were down to 14 men. Cameron Woki stole a lineout near his own tryline, then Ramos' 50:22 kick earned a lineout. From there, Matthieu Jalibert stroked a cross-field kick over Feinberg-Mngomezulu for Gailleton to gather and score, with Ramos converting.

France thought they had a third try before half time when Yoram Moefana broke through and connected with Ramos, but the return pass was ruled forward. A madcap first half ended with Libbok floating two more risky long passes, the first nearly intercepted by Attissogbe before Gailleton did intercept but was tackled by Feinberg-Mngomezulu. South Africa were fortunate to trail only 20-3 at the break. The Springboks were transformed after half time.

Springboks Fight Back to Take Lead

After Lood de Jager was held up over the line, Feinberg-Mngomezulu returned a goal-line drop-out with an up-and-under, beat Jalibert in the air and dived over, converting his own score. Ramos landed a penalty, but South Africa's maul then thundered forward for Damian de Allende to dot down, with Feinberg-Mngomezulu converting. Within two minutes, De Allende gathered a breaking ball from a towering kick and offloaded for wing Ethan Hooker to finish. Feinberg-Mngomezulu's conversion sent South Africa 24-23 ahead.

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Momentum stayed with the Boks as Dupont was sin-binned for an early tackle on the free-running Feinberg-Mngomezulu. In the next passage, Eben Etzebeth scored from close range and Feinberg-Mngomezulu converted again for a 31-23 lead. France were given a lifeline by Ox Nché's reckless and dangerous clearout on Poirot. De Jager should have joined him for a similar act at the same ruck.

The ball just eluded Attissogbe from his own kick ahead after being released by Kalvin Gourgues, before a Ramos penalty. Feinberg-Mngomezulu was then binned after trying to atone for a hospital pass to Libbok in the backfield, which Attissogbe read by not releasing after tackling Oscar Jegou. France went to the corner and Charles Ollivon powered over Malcolm Marx, with Ramos converting from wide out to nudge France in front.

Man-of-the-match Florian Verhaeghe nicked a South African lineout five metres out, but Etzebeth charged down a Maxime Lucu kick and regathered. Referee Karl Dickson penalised France for going off their feet when De Jager dived in off his feet, and Libbok's penalty made it 34-33. Poirot was then binned for dangerously going off his feet.

France Secure Dramatic Last-Minute Victory

Another protracted intervention by the officials saw Maxime Lamothe replace Verhaeghe, and because France had no loosehead, the final scrum was uncontested with France also sacrificing François Cros. Yet with 13 against 14, France went through 10 phases around halfway before pulling the trigger entering the 85th minute. Dupont, Peato Mauvaka, Ramos and Lucu worked the ball to Gourgues, who made the break and offloaded to Gailleton.

Gailleton had Dupont in support on the inside and though he was tackled short, from the recycle Lucu and Ramos fed Attissogbe for the brilliant Pau winger to score. Ramos tagged on the conversion. Springboks boss Rassie Erasmus watched from the team hotel in London and was left well and truly sickened, while nobody watching will doubt South Africa's ability to win the World Cup for a third time next year.