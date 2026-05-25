French clubs cement European rugby dominance with Bordeaux back‑to‑back Champions Cup triumph

Bordeaux’s 41‑19 win over Leinster extends a six‑year run of French victories in the Champions Cup, reflecting the country’s financial strength, soaring participation numbers and a robust domestic league that nurtures home‑grown talent.

Bordeaux secured a decisive 41-19 victory over Leinster on Saturday, cementing a French hegemony that has defined European rugby’s top club competition for several years.

Yannick Bru’s side claimed back‑to‑back Champions Cup titles, following their maiden triumph last season, and joined an elite group of French clubs that have dominated the tournament since 2020. Prior to Bordeaux’s recent success, Toulouse and La Rochelle each held the trophy for two campaigns between 2021 and 2024, and before them Exeter’s win over Racing 92 in 2020 marked the last time a non‑French team lifted the cup.

Only the 2019 final between Saracens and Leinster broke the French streak, while the Challenge Cup, which regularly absorbs teams eliminated from the Champions Cup, has also been largely controlled by French outfits, winning seven of the last eleven finals. The weekend highlighted the widening gap between the French clubs and their Irish counterparts.

While Montpellier managed a solid performance against Ulster on Friday, the northern province’s injury woes were evident, and the French side displayed a level of intensity and depth that left the visitors far behind. This disparity cannot be dismissed as a one‑off occurrence; French rugby benefits from a combination of financial muscle and a massive participant base that continues to grow.

The French Rugby Federation reported 364,664 registered players in 2025, the highest figure since the nation hosted the World Cup in 2007. At the international level the French national team has become a powerhouse, winning consecutive Six Nations titles and securing a Grand Slam in 2022, ending a twelve‑year championship drought. Their under‑20 side has mirrored this success, capturing the Six Nations title in 2024 and 2025, the former being the first victory since 2018.

Domestically, the Top 14 remains the most demanding league in world rugby, with the Pro D2 providing a strong secondary tier. Toulouse sit comfortably at the summit of the current table, eight points ahead of Montpellier, while Bordeaux, despite a respectable fifth‑place position, have regularly filled Stade Chaban‑Delmas to capacity – the club has recorded thirty consecutive sell‑out home games, with tickets priced from as low as €7.

La Rochelle, although navigating a challenging period after a spell of glory, have amassed a streak of 110 straight sold‑out Top 14 matches. These robust attendance figures translate into substantial revenue; both Bordeaux and Toulouse generate roughly €10 million annually from ticket sales alone. The Ligue Nationale de Rugby’s latest financial report shows a 6.9 % rise in Top 14 revenues compared with the previous season, supported heavily by a lucrative broadcasting agreement with Canal+.

The current deal is valued at €113.6 million per season and is set to increase to €128.7 million from 2027, with Pro D2 clubs also receiving €2‑3 million each year from the same contract. A cornerstone of French rugby’s success is its emphasis on home‑grown talent, reinforced by the JIFF rule that obliges Top 14 clubs to field an average of sixteen academy‑trained French players throughout the season.

This policy has borne fruit, with stars such as Matthieu Jalibert and Louis Bielle‑Biarrey featuring prominently for Bordeaux, appearing in 23 and 22 games respectively this campaign. The focus on nurturing domestic players, coupled with strong fan engagement and financial stability, sets French clubs apart from many of their European rivals, whose leagues often grapple with lower broadcast revenues and tighter budgets.

Irish province Munster chief executive Ian Flanagan recently underscored this contrast, citing the less favorable TV deals for the United Rugby Championship and Champions Cup as contributors to financial strain in the Irish game. As long as French clubs continue to combine deep pockets, a thriving grassroots base, and a strategic commitment to developing local talent, their dominance in European club rugby appears set to endure for the foreseeable future





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