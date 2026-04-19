French Soldier Killed, Three Wounded in Suspected Hizbullah Attack in Southern Lebanon Amidst Strait of Hormuz Tensions

A French soldier was killed and three others wounded in southern Lebanon in an attack suspected to be carried out by Hizbullah while clearing a road. The incident occurs as Iran tightens control over the Strait of Hormuz, warning mariners of its closure, citing US blockades as a violation of a ceasefire. This renewed tension raises concerns about global energy supplies.

A French soldier has lost his life and three others sustained injuries during an incident in southern Lebanon , which peacekeepers and French officials suspect was an attack by the Iran -backed Hizbullah . The soldiers were engaged in clearing a road when the suspected assault occurred. French President Emmanuel Macron has condemned the attack as unacceptable, contacting both the Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam to express his dismay.

Three other members of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) were also wounded, with two of them suffering serious injuries. This development comes amidst a backdrop of heightened tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial energy transit route. Iran announced it was tightening its control over the waterway, warning mariners of its closure and citing continued US blockades of Iranian ports as a violation of a recent ceasefire. Shipping sources reported that at least two vessels were hit while attempting to pass through the strait. India confirmed that two of its flagged ships had come under fire and summoned the Iranian ambassador in New Delhi to express its deep concern. Iranian state media, quoting the Supreme National Security Council, stated that its control over the strait involved demanding payments for security, safety, and environmental protection services. This renewed tough stance from Tehran has introduced fresh uncertainty into the ongoing conflict and raises the risk of continued disruptions to oil and gas shipments. The United States, while acknowledging ongoing "very good conversations" with Iran, stated that Tehran desired to close the strait again and could not blackmail the US. Maritime security and shipping sources indicated that Iranian naval messages prohibited passage through the waterway, contradicting earlier indications of resumed traffic. This reversal followed the transit of a convoy of eight tankers, the first significant movement since the war began. Earlier, US President Trump had hinted at positive news regarding Iran but also warned that fighting could resume if a peace deal was not reached before the ceasefire expired on Wednesday. Iran had initially announced a temporary reopening of the Strait of Hormuz after a separate US-brokered ten-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, which followed an Israeli invasion of southern Lebanon after Hizbullah joined the fighting. However, Iran's armed forces command declared a return to strict Iranian military control over the strait, alleging repeated US violations and acts of piracy. A spokesperson for the Iranian command stated that Tehran had agreed in good faith to a managed passage of limited vessels following negotiations, but continued US actions forced the restoration of tighter controls. US Central Command confirmed it was enforcing a maritime blockade of Iran but did not directly comment on Iran's latest actions. The ongoing war, which began with a US-Israeli attack on Iran on February 28th, has resulted in thousands of casualties, spread to Lebanon, and caused oil prices to surge due to the de facto closure of the strait. Despite the earlier movement of ships, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister indicated that no date had been set for further negotiations, emphasizing the need for an agreed framework. The pressure for a resolution is mounting, with US Republicans facing mid-term elections in November amid high gasoline prices, rising inflation, and declining presidential approval ratings





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