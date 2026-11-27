Over 9,000 women in France report severe gynecological issues, including miscarriages and heavy bleeding, after exposure to police tear gas during October protests.

Activists and health researchers in France are raising urgent alarms that thousands of women and young girls may have suffered immediate and long-term damage to their reproductive systems after heavy exposure to police tear gas. The concerns stem from the nationwide protests on October 17th, where French police deployed approximately 22,000 tear gas grenades over ten hours, releasing two canisters every three seconds to maintain order. This massive deployment has triggered a wave of testimonies detailing severe gynecological symptoms among participants, prompting feminist collective Lacrymos de Sang to launch an urgent investigation into the health impacts.

Testimonies Reveal Widespread Gynecological Symptoms

Naima Di Piero, a 46-year-old charity worker suffering from endometriosis, experienced a drastic change in her health just two days after being exposed to tear gas during the October 17th demonstrations. Di Piero had been using contraceptive pills for three years to suppress her menstrual cycle, but the exposure caused her to begin bleeding heavily. For ten days, the bleeding was so severe that she needed to change her period underwear several times a day, followed by the appearance of blood clots and debilitating cramps. The physical toll has been exhausting, disrupting her sleep and forcing her to rely on painkillers and a hot-water bottle at night. She also noted she was losing her hair, a symptom she had never experienced before.

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Di Piero is not alone in her suffering. By early November, thousands of women across France reported similar symptoms after the wave of social protests began in mid-September. Lacrymos de Sang, a feminist collective founded to investigate the reproductive effects of tear gas, has gathered testimonies from more than 9,200 women and girls, including secondary school students. Of those respondents, 94 percent reported gynecological symptoms. The complaints ranged from severe uterine cramps and unusually heavy bleeding to missed periods. Some individuals described pain so intense that it rendered them unable to walk or go to work, while others reported bleeding for weeks. One protester stated she had never bled like that before in her life.

Impact on Pregnant Women and Hormonal Conditions

The data collected by Lacrymos de Sang reveals particularly distressing outcomes for pregnant women and those with hormonal conditions. Two respondents were hospitalized with anemia due to heavy blood loss. Some individuals reported bleeding despite no longer menstruating, including women who had gone through menopause, were taking hormonal contraception, or were receiving testosterone treatment. The collective also received several testimonies regarding pregnancy loss. Among 47 pregnant respondents who confirmed exposure to tear gas, 15 reported losing their pregnancies. Another seventeen described contractions, pain, or bleeding, while two sought emergency gynecological care. In one harrowing account, a woman described being exposed to tear gas while walking her dog, leading to violent vomiting and heavy bleeding. She lost her baby after seven months of pregnancy, describing the sensation as feeling like she was urinating.

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Young women under the age of 20 appeared particularly affected by the exposure, reporting more symptoms and a faster onset than older respondents. Louisa Martin, a 20-year-old student with polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome, experienced unusually heavy menstrual bleeding after attending the October 17th protests. Having lived with rare periods for years, she initially thought her health was improving. However, after talking to her three sisters, who also attended the demonstrations, she realized they were all experiencing changes. Martin stated that they all knew the tear gas caused these changes, highlighting a pattern among young female protesters.

Limits of Scientific Research on CS Gas

While the testimonies are compelling, scientific understanding of the long-term effects remains limited. Most existing toxicological research on 2-chlorobenzylidene malononitrile, the chemical irritant commonly used in tear gas, dates back to the 1980s and was conducted on male animals. There are only two existing peer-reviewed studies on menstrual disturbances following tear gas exposure. Solène Rougeux, a doctoral researcher in neuroendocrinology who analyzed the data for Lacrymos de Sang, noted that while stress can disrupt menstrual cycles, it cannot explain heavy bleeding in post-menopausal women or account for miscarriages. The collective's founder, Eva-Luna Tholance, emphasized that the long-term implications for reproductive health are still unknown.

Reports of women's periods being affected by tear gas are not new. Similar symptoms were observed after pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong in 2019 and during Black Lives Matter protests in the US in 2020. More recently, reports emerged from Gaza and immigration protests in 2024 and 2025. The current situation in France highlights a critical gap in medical research, as most past studies focused on healthy men in military settings. The sheer volume of complaints from French protesters suggests a widespread public health crisis that requires immediate and rigorous scientific investigation to understand the mechanisms of injury and provide adequate care for those affected.