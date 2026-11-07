Friends of the Earth Ireland Leads National Protest Against Data Centres in Dublin

Hundreds gathered in Dublin for the first national protest against data centres, demanding a moratorium due to rising energy costs and environmental concerns across Ireland.

Hundreds of demonstrators converged on the Garden of Remembrance in Parnell Square, Dublin, on Saturday for the first ever national protest specifically targeting the rapid expansion of data centres in Ireland. This coordinated march, which concluded at Leinster House on Kildare Street, brought together citizens, environmental activists, and political figures to demand an immediate moratorium on new developments in the sector.

Core Mechanism of Protesting the Infrastructure

Friends of the Earth Ireland organized this demonstration as part of a broader Europe-wide day of action, aiming to highlight the cumulative impact of hyperscale facilities on national infrastructure. The protest was not merely a symbolic gathering but a direct response to the perceived mismanagement of energy resources and zoning laws that have allowed these facilities to proliferate at an unprecedented rate across the country.

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Participants marched under slogans such as "say it loud, say it clear: no more data centres here" and "hey, hey, ho, ho, data centres have to go," signaling a unified front against what they describe as an unchecked industrial boom. The route from Parnell Square to the seat of government was chosen to directly confront the legislative bodies responsible for planning permissions and energy policy decisions.

Stakeholder Positions and Political Backing

The demonstration attracted significant political support, including representatives from the Social Democrats, the Green Party, and People Before Profit. Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin and Dublin MEP Lynn Boylan joined the crowds, aligning with local campaign groups from Dublin, Kildare, Westmeath, Waterford, Wicklow, Clare, and Mayo to amplify their demands for stricter regulatory oversight.

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Rosi Leonard, the data centre campaign lead with Friends of the Earth Ireland, argued that the economic burden of this expansion is disproportionately shouldered by ordinary citizens. She cited reports indicating that the average household paid an estimated €360 in additional electricity costs between 2015 and 2023 due to the intensity of data centre presence on the national grid.

Paul Murphy, a People Before Profit TD, echoed these concerns, stating that people have literally paid €350 extra over the last ten years in electricity bills as a direct consequence of data centres. He emphasized that the government's prioritization of these facilities has pushed electricity prices up for everyone, exacerbating the financial strain on households already facing doubled wholesale energy prices in the last twelve months.

Real-World Impact on Communities and Energy Grid

Residents from Kildare provided stark testimonials regarding the local impact of these projects. Anna Roche from Naas criticized the lack of long-term community benefit, noting that such data centres only provide short-term jobs during construction while consuming vital local resources. She highlighted that Ireland is over-represented by these facilities compared to any other European country, a situation she attributes to the government giving developers free rein.

Ciara Davitt, also from Naas, expressed deep concern over the lack of communication from Kildare County Council regarding a proposed campus next to the M7 motorway. She accused the council of refusing to review and rezone the area despite clear public opposition to the hyperscale data centre being built in their backyard, questioning the motives behind this administrative inaction.

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Sinéad Gibney, a Dublin South-West TD, described the situation as poorly managed, pointing out that around half of the country's 124 data centres are located within South Dublin County Council. She argued that the sector operates with a complete lack of transparency, tearing communities apart while sucking up energy during a period of skyrocketing prices and receiving essentially mates' rates from the government.

Environmental Concerns and Future Outlook

Green Party councillor and deputy leader Hazel Chu characterized data centres as a huge issue that requires immediate attention, especially with EU heads of state visiting the region. She urged the government to account for how much they are kowtowing to big tech, arguing that there needs to be some kind of moratorium to prevent further environmental degradation.

The protesters highlighted specific environmental damages including water pollution and noise pollution, which they claim are ignored in the rush to approve new sites. The demonstration served as a clear message that the current trajectory of data centre expansion is unsustainable and requires a fundamental shift in policy to protect both the energy grid and local communities from further strain.