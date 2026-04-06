From Cavan to Collingwood: Ellie Brady's AFLW Dream Takes Flight

Cavan Gaelic footballer Ellie Brady is set to join Collingwood Football Club in the AFLW, marking a significant step in her sporting career. This article explores her initial surprise, the support she has received, and her excitement for the upcoming adventure in Australia. It details the journey from a suspicious Facebook message to a professional contract, highlighting the role of her family, teammates, and the broader football community.

Ellie Brady initially dismissed the message as a scam. The Cavan native, now 19, recalls the surprising start to her journey with the Collingwood Football Club in the Australia n Football League Women's ( AFLW ). It all began when a message from Collingwood appeared on her father's Facebook Messenger. Her first reaction was disbelief, thinking it was a fake.

The connection to Collingwood was strengthened by the presence of her Breffni teammate, Aishling Sheridan, who had previously represented the same Australian team for five seasons. The news came as a surprise, delivered early one morning by her father, James. The reality of the opportunity slowly sunk in, and Brady is now set to embark on a new chapter in her football career. After a series of conversations with the Melbourne-based club, an offer was extended. The announcement came shortly before Christmas, leaving Brady feeling a mix of excitement and disbelief. She admits that it still feels surreal, and she's attempting to mentally prepare for the move by framing it as a holiday. Brady acknowledges the influence of her teammate, Aishling Sheridan, who has been a tremendous source of support during this transition. Sheridan, who had previously played for Collingwood, provided guidance and answered Brady's numerous questions. The support from other Irish players already with Collingwood, like Sarah Rowe, Muireann Atkinson, and Kellyanne Hogan, has also been welcoming. Brady's enthusiasm for the new experience is evident, from trying a new sport to being proud to represent her club and county overseas.\Brady is in her first year of sports science and health at Maynooth University. While balancing her studies and college football, she has secured her team's promotion to Division 1 in the league. She has never been to Australia and is looking forward to experiencing the Australian climate. Her focus has shifted to the upcoming pre-season. While she hasn't considered the professional athlete aspect, she is focusing on playing the sport. She has been watching 'Day in the Life' videos on social media to understand the lifestyle. She is also preparing with kicking a Sherrin (AFL football) and is getting used to it in her spare time. Her father bought her an AFL ball as soon as he got the initial message from Collingwood. She has watched clips of AFL games and is excited to start playing.\Football has always played a vital role in Brady's life and her family. Growing up in the rural village of Ballyhaise, just north of Cavan town, Brady has been surrounded by football. Her sisters, Sorcha and Doireann, also play for the club. Her parents, James and Sinéad, have always supported her, and she has sampled Camogie and athletics through her formative years. Athletics was challenging for Brady as she preferred team environments, causing her to lose her spark. Despite not enjoying the individual nature of athletics, Brady recognizes the benefits it provided in her athletic development. This transition signifies a remarkable opportunity for Ellie Brady, a young Gaelic footballer from Cavan, Ireland, to pursue her passion for sports on an international stage. The prospect of joining the Collingwood AFLW team reflects the growing global appeal of women's football and the increasing opportunities for talented athletes to pursue their dreams worldwide. The chance to compete at an elite level, experience a new culture, and grow both personally and professionally is an exciting prospect for Brady. The support from her family, friends, teammates, and the club creates a positive environment for her to flourish





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