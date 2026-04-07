From Dublin to Monaco: An Irish Accountant's Journey Through the French Business World

Nick O'Conor, an Irish accountant and financial consultant, shares his experiences working in Monaco and France, focusing on the challenges and cultural differences faced by Irish investors. He highlights the importance of understanding French business practices, language, and the local market to succeed, drawing on his experiences in accountancy, finance, and consulting, as well as the need for cultural awareness.

Nick O'Conor, originally from Delgany, Ireland, shares his experiences as a financial consultant in France , highlighting the challenges and rewards of navigating the French business landscape. His journey began in 1979 when, after leaving school, he hitchhiked through France and later attended Trinity College. A connection with his father's colleague, David Tugman, in Monaco led him to a job offer a decade later, marking the start of his successful career.

O'Conor's professional life has spanned accountancy, audit, maritime insurance, and financial management, including significant time working with high-profile clients in Monaco. He emphasizes the importance of understanding the cultural nuances and language barriers that Irish investors often overlook when engaging in business ventures in France. His career has taken him to various roles, and he has successfully advised numerous clients on exiting bad investments, especially in the Residence de Tourisme scheme, where Irish investors faced unexpected losses. O'Conor's insights provide a valuable perspective on the differences in business practices between Ireland and France. He shares his experiences in the finance industry and points out how crucial it is to read the small print in contracts as well as adapt to the local regulations. \O'Conor's career has seen him audit large private ship owners and work as a financial consultant, helping clients navigate complex financial situations. He became a consultant in 2010, encountering many Irish investors who had invested in off-plan properties in France, specifically through the Residence de Tourisme scheme, a system that promised generous tax benefits and guaranteed rent. However, many investors faced lower-than-expected rents and high management fees, leading to financial distress. O'Conor played a pivotal role in assisting these clients, minimizing their losses, and helping them understand the intricacies of French contracts and legal frameworks. He explains that the French legal system tends to favor property managers. A key challenge he observed was the lack of understanding of the local market's complexities among Irish investors, who often found the French business environment vastly different from their home country. O'Conor remarks that the French system is well-known for its bureaucracy, and success requires patience and an understanding of how things work. O'Conor also notes the significance of language proficiency in business success in France, stating that not speaking French is viewed as insulting and underscores the need for cultural awareness. He describes France as a tough market to crack, emphasizing the patience and resources needed to succeed, in addition to the language skills. He stresses that contracts can take years to finalize compared to other countries. \Beyond his professional life, O'Conor also enjoys the lifestyle offered by the French Riviera, including the favorable climate and attractions. Having recently retired from his professional role, O'Conor remains active in the business world as treasurer of Network Irlande, which helps Irish firms do business in France, and participates in the Franco-Ireland Economic Forum. The Monaco Ireland Arts Society, founded by O'Conor, showcases his passion for the arts and cultural exchange through events such as readings and celebrations. He highlights the vibrant arts scene in Nice and the ease of getting around the city. O'Conor appreciates the accessibility of the region, allowing for activities like swimming and skiing on the same day. He emphasizes the differences in business culture and practices, and shares anecdotes highlighting the unexpected challenges. O'Conor's insights offer a unique perspective on navigating the complexities of French business and culture, emphasizing the importance of adaptability, cultural sensitivity, and patience for success





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