From Fashion Designer to Studio Founder: Gráinne Walsh's Creative Journey

A creative entrepreneur's story of transitioning from high-fashion in New York to founding Grey Area studio in Dublin, and her recent success in garden design.

Gráinne Walsh spent years working as a designer and fashion consultant in New York and Canada before returning to Dublin . A former lecturer at the National College of Art and Design (NCAD), she founded Grey Area studio in 2018, transforming a derelict factory building into a creative hub for photo shoots and design projects.

Her journey from a fashion designer on Manhattan's high floors to a studio owner in Dublin is a tale of resilience, creativity, and reinvention. Walsh began her career as a fashion designer in New York just one year before finishing her degree at NCAD. She arrived with a portfolio, circled advertisements in trade magazines, went to interviews, and somehow landed a well-paid job in Manhattan.

She worked on the 22nd floor with an amazing view of the city, learning the ropes of the fast-paced fashion industry. After years of designing and consulting, she returned to Ireland and eventually realized that while she wanted to stay in the industry, she also craved a new challenge. So she bought a derelict factory building with no real plan for its use.

Grey Area could have become a doggy daycare or a coffee shop, she says; there were so many ideas spinning around in her head. For Walsh, the creative process is both chaotic and rewarding. She hand-painted a canvas backdrop and plinths for a Tipperary handbag shoot with photographer Alex Hutchinson, and she recalls working with a graphic designer creating colour separations by hand for screen prints on t-shirts in a Capel Street basement.

It was freezing in the winter and boiling in summer, but she learned so much from that chaos and madness. She believes it set her up for life. Now, running Grey Area studio, she often books studios around Dublin for shoots, but she found many were draughty and bleak, often up a flight of stairs or four, with a few dirty mugs, no hot water, and definitely no loo roll.

That experience inspired her to create a space where artists and clients could work in comfort. What Walsh loves most about her job is that there is no typical day. She is not an early bird, so she does all the prep and organizing the night before and pushes snooze until the last possible minute. But there is nothing as exciting as seeing a vision in her head become a reality.

When everybody comes together on a shoot day and suddenly everything falls into place, she feels a surge of energy. A great description, a moodboard, or a design brief is all it takes to get the creative juices flowing, and she becomes consumed with getting the set or backdrop started. That creative reward is what it is all about for her, and she does not think she will ever lose that passion.

In 2018, Walsh decided to try her hand at garden design. On a whimsical impulse, she entered RTÉ's 'Super Garden' competition and somehow managed to win, even though she was up against four professional horticulturalists. Her reward, which nearly killed her, was to recreate the garden as a Show Garden at the Bloom festival. She won a Silver Gilt medal.

In her early fifties, she felt a sense of pride that she could compete and succeed in a new arena. Her dogs are a huge source of inspiration; she always has a few, mostly ones she found dumped in the Phoenix Park. They come to the studio with her most days and even get occasional modelling gigs.

Recently, she and her partner Mick went sale agreed on a derelict house on Achill Island, and renovating that property has already taken over her mind. From fashion to gardens, Walsh continues to explore new creative territories. Her story is a testament to the power of following curiosity and embracing change. Grey Area studio is more than a workplace; it is a manifestation of her belief that creativity can flourish anywhere when passion meets perseverance.

As she navigates her latest renovation project, she remains open to whatever opportunity or inspiration comes next, proving that age is no barrier to reinvention





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