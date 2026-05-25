From Football Dreams to Radio Waves: Beta’s Journey to 2FM Star

A former college student who once aimed to play professional football now thrives as a 2FM presenter, sharing his surreal transition into radio, his love for live music, and the studio’s new series *Sessions to Oblivion* that champions emerging Irish artists.

The former 2FM presenter, who once dreamed of playing football, found a new purpose behind the microphone during his university years. He first stumbled into college radio, a campus platform that would ultimately redirect his career path.

Though he initially considered roles such as producer or researcher, the chance to talk live in front of an audience opened his eyes to new possibilities. He recalls the moment when he decided to step onto the airwaves, saying, "I never thought I'd be a presenter. I liked creating, but every time I went on air, I felt something click that I hadn't expected.

” Over time that curiosity grew into a full‑time profession, and today he proudly calls himself a 2FM host. For Beta, the transition from a student hobby to a broadcasting career feels almost surreal. Every morning he glances at the reflection in his bathroom and asks himself if that image truly represents a job. He answers with amazement, noting how his day now involves setting up a microphone, tweaking faders, and speaking affectionately about his favorite songs and stories.

In an interview with RSVP Live, he said, “I can’t believe this is my profession. I could have worked in an office or in retail, but here I am, playing music I love, talking to listeners, and feeling like a dream is finally being realized. His excitement is amplified by the launch of *Sessions to Oblivion*, a new series on 2FM that this week airs its first episode.

The programme showcases ten live performances from twenty emerging Irish artists, recorded in iconic venues such as Whelan’s in Dublin and the Róisín Dubh ballroom in Galway, alongside the Oblivion Studio. In addition to the music, each episode will feature a “Tips and Tricks” segment, where seasoned music professionals share insider advice for listeners aspiring to break into or learn more about the industry.

Beta expresses genuine enthusiasm for the project, describing his involvement as both a privilege and an enjoyable challenge.

"It’s a wonderful way to spark excitement for the upcoming festival season and to get people intrigued by live music," he adds. Beta’s story is a testament to following one’s passions and staying open to unexpected opportunities. Formerly visualising a future on the pitch, he is now a living testament to the power of embracing new interests, proving that a career can be reinvented when one listens to their innate curiosity.

The launch of *Sessions to Oblivion* further demonstrates how his platform can elevate fresh talent while offering listeners an inspiring behind‑the‑scenes look at the music creation process.





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Radio Presenter 2FM Irish Music Career Transition Sessions To Oblivion

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