From Guinness to Frustrations: A Tale of Two World Cups in the USA

While the 1994 World Cup in the USA was marked by smooth experiences for the Irish team, including smuggling Guinness and partying with U2, the current tournament has been plagued by security issues, visa controversies, and restricted movements for some teams and players.

In stark contrast to the 1994 World Cup hosted by the USA , the current tournament has been marred by security and visa controversies , and exorbitant ticket prices .

Terry Phelan, a member of the 1994 Irish squad, recalls their seamless experience, including smuggling eight kegs of Guinness through US airport security and partying with U2 after their victory against Italy. However, this time around, teams like Senegal and Uzbekistan have faced unusually rigorous security protocols, while Somali referee Omar Artan was sent home due to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) preventing his entry.

Iraqi striker Aymen Hussein was held for hours at Chicago's O'Hare Airport, and Iran's movements are heavily restricted. Phelan laments these issues, recalling his team's freedom in 1994, including a fishing trip with local cops in the Everglades. He also remembers their post-game celebrations with U2 and the carnival-like atmosphere in Orlando. Phelan's teammates, like Andy Townsend and Ray Houghton, advised him to enjoy the experience, as it might not come again





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World Cup USA Security Visa Controversies Ticket Prices Terry Phelan U2 Senegal Uzbekistan Omar Artan Aymen Hussein Iran Andy Townsend Ray Houghton

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