From Hero to Millionaire: Anthony Canty's Tragic End Six Years After Saving Officer's Life

Anthony Canty, who saved a police officer's life in 2020 and later won a £1 million EuroMillions jackpot, has been tragically killed in a collision in Tiptree, Essex. The 39-year-old's heroic act and subsequent lottery win made him a local celebrity, but his life was cut short in a fatal bicycle collision. Police continue to investigate the incident, and tributes pour in for the 'true gentleman'.

Anthony Canty , a 39-year-old man, demonstrated remarkable heroism and luck in a span of just two months. In April 2020, he performed CPR on a police officer who was having a heart attack on a bus, helping to save the officer's life.

Remarkably, just a month later, Canty won a £1 million EuroMillions jackpot. The officer, who made a full recovery, attributed Canty's good fortune to 'good karma happening to good people'. Six years later, tragedy struck when Canty was killed in a collision in Tiptree, Essex while riding his bicycle. An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving while unfit through drink and drugs, and failing to stop at the scene.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Tributes poured in for Canty, described as a 'true gentleman' by many. David Beckham's sister, Lynne Beckham-Briggs, and others expressed their condolences on social media. Canty, who was married with two daughters, claimed his EuroMillions prize in May 2020.

He planned to use the money to buy a new home and take his daughters to Disneyland. Despite his newfound wealth, Canty chose to continue working. At the time of his passing, he was employed by a local building materials supplier. Essex Police appealed for witnesses and anyone with footage of a black Ford KA, the vehicle involved in the collision, to come forward





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Anthony Canty CPR Euromillions Lottery Win Tiptree Essex Police Fatal Collision Tributes

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