From Hurling Fields to Healthy Meals: Eoin Cantwell's Dubai Success Story

Irish entrepreneur Eoin Cantwell transformed a personal need for healthy, convenient meals into a thriving business, Fitt Meals, in Dubai. This article explores his journey from playing hurling in Ireland to building a food delivery company, highlighting his business strategies, commitment to transparency, and passion for supporting Irish businesses in the UAE.

Eoin Cantwell, a native of Thurles, Ireland, found himself celebrating Tipperary's hurling victory, a sport deeply rooted in his childhood. His journey, however, took him far beyond the hurling fields, eventually leading him to Dubai and the creation of a thriving business. Cantwell initially taught English in Dubai for three years with Sabis, an international education group. He then became the general manager of Sharjah Wanderers, a private sports club catering to the expat community.

During his six-year tenure, he spearheaded a complete overhaul of the club's infrastructure and business model. This demanding project left him with little time for everyday tasks, especially preparing meals. As a keen sportsman, Cantwell prioritized good nutrition but struggled to find healthy, ready-made meals delivered to his door. This unmet need became the catalyst for Fitt Meals.\The fast-paced lifestyle in Dubai, where long working hours are the norm, highlighted the need for convenient, healthy food options. Cantwell realized that many others in the city faced the same time constraints and lack of inclination to cook after a long day. Leveraging the culinary resources available at the Sharjah Wanderers club, he tested his theory that a market existed for premium, calorie-counted, and freshly delivered meals. In 2020, Cantwell launched Fitt Meals while still managing the club. The company has since grown exponentially, now employing 140 people and operating a fleet of 30 vans, delivering approximately 40,000 meals weekly across Dubai. Plans are underway to move into a purpose-built facility eight times the size of its current production unit. Fitt Meals also intends to expand its reach to other markets, with Saudi Arabia targeted for entry in 2026. Cantwell emphasizes the company's control over its supply chain and customer deliveries as a key competitive advantage. He highlights Dubai's dense population and the easing of regulations allowing 100% expat-owned businesses as significant factors contributing to market opportunities.\Cantwell is an advocate for Irish businesses in the UAE, serving on an advisory board for Enterprise Ireland. He is particularly concerned about Ireland's reliance on foreign direct investment (FDI) and advocates for greater support of indigenous companies, particularly those seeking expansion in the region. The multicultural environment of Dubai is a core element of Fitt Meals' success, with a workforce representing over 20 nationalities. Cantwell fosters a culture of openness and transparency within the company, sharing financial information with all employees and distributing a portion of profits equally among the staff each month. This approach, he believes, fosters engagement and collective responsibility. He encourages input from all team members, incorporating it into the company's strategic planning. This open approach to management reflects a belief in the value of shared knowledge and shared responsibility, fostering a dynamic and engaged workforce. This inclusive approach is a departure from many management styles, and it has fostered a culture of innovation, engagement, and a collective drive to improve the business





