From Instant to Art: The Rise of Irish Coffee Culture

A look at how Irish coffee culture transformed from instant coffee to a thriving specialty coffee scene, driven by travel, passionate entrepreneurs, and a focus on quality and craftsmanship.

The Irish coffee landscape has undergone a dramatic transformation in recent decades, evolving from a nation primarily reliant on instant coffee like Nescafé Gold Blend to a sophisticated cafe culture embracing specialty brews and artistry.

For many, coffee was once simply a means to an end – a quick energy boost. The concept of a vibrant cafe scene was largely confined to television shows like Friends, with occasional experimentation limited to instant cappuccino sachets or syrups added after travels abroad.

However, a pivotal shift began with increased travel to Australia and New Zealand, where Irish travelers encountered a thriving coffee culture centered around flat whites, filter brews, and a focus on quality. This exposure sparked a rapid adoption of the 'third wave' coffee movement, characterized by an emphasis on sourcing, roasting, and the unique characteristics of coffee beans – their terroir. The first wave, occurring in the 19th and 20th centuries, saw the emergence of coffee houses and espresso machines.

The second wave, from the 1970s to 1990s, brought the growth of commercial coffee chains like Starbucks and the popularization of cafes as social hubs. Colin Harmon, now a prominent figure in Irish coffee, began his journey by researching and connecting with others online through platforms like Boards.ie and Twitter. A visit to a Flat White cafe in London proved to be a defining moment, instantly inspiring him to pursue a similar path.

He launched 3FE coffee in 2009, initially operating from the lobby of Dublin’s Twisted Pepper nightclub. In the early days, explaining his profession as a barista often led to confusion, with people assuming he worked in the legal field. Harmon distinguished himself by focusing solely on the quality of the coffee itself, utilizing single-origin beans, latte art, and brewing methods like Chemex – techniques that were relatively uncommon in Dublin at the time.

Despite starting with limited resources, he prioritized quality over profit, selling just 16 coffees on his first day. Word of mouth quickly spread, leading to the opening of a second 3FE location in 2011. In 2013, he sold the Twisted Pepper business to Tom Stafford, who had been similarly inspired by the coffee scene in Melbourne.

Stafford rebranded the business as Vice Coffee, adopting a multi-roaster approach, sourcing beans from various roasters in the UK and Europe, and eventually incorporating Irish specialty roasters as they gained prominence. Meanwhile, Harmon began roasting his own 3FE coffee, which quickly gained traction with retailers like Fallon & Byrne and cafes such as Roasted Brown and Murphy’s Ice Cream.

Susie Kealy’s journey into the coffee world began with a memorable flat white at Vice Coffee, sparking a passion that led her to take a year out of college and pursue a career in the industry. She immersed herself in the growing community, exchanging knowledge and experiences with other baristas and roasters. The early days of the third-wave coffee movement in Ireland involved educating customers accustomed to heavily sweetened, milk-laden beverages about the nuances of specialty coffee.

Baristas often found themselves explaining the origins and characteristics of the beans, a process that, while rewarding, could be demanding. The shift represented a move from quantity to quality, and a growing appreciation for the art and science of coffee brewing





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Coffee Ireland Third Wave Coffee Specialty Coffee Cafe Culture Barista Roasting 3FE Vice Coffee

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