From Meelin to Times Square: Meadhbh Walsh's Musical Journey

Rising star Meadhbh Walsh discusses her musical journey, from busking in Killarney to performing in Times Square. She reflects on her early influences, the role of social media in her career, and her experiences touring and collaborating with other artists. She also shares her insights into balancing music with education and her future aspirations, including a potential master's in music therapy.

Meadhbh Walsh, originally from the small village of Meelin in north Cork, has captivated audiences globally, attracting fans from as far as China and Guatemala to her performances. Her journey began during lockdown, performing from her bedroom via Facebook Live. This led to a significant following of over 145,000 people and eventually selling out shows, including a notable performance in Times Square.

In a conversation with RSVP Country, the 24-year-old artist reflects on her early musical experiences, from busking in Killarney to touring with Dan McCabe while in college. She also shares insights into her personal life, including the support she receives from her boyfriend, Dave, and offers a glimpse into her future aspirations. Walsh's passion for music was evident from a young age. Growing up, her family fostered a love for music, although they weren't performers themselves. At family events, she was always eager to sing, a habit that began at the tender age of three. By fourteen, she began busking in Killarney with a friend, playing traditional instruments. This experience, popular with tourists, especially Americans, helped her gain confidence and hone her craft. The pair busked for a year or two before venturing into pub gigs. Walsh's appreciation for Irish music deepened during this period, solidifying her niche. The lockdown proved to be a pivotal time in her career. During her Leaving Cert year, she started posting videos on Facebook, which quickly gained traction. One of her friends suggested a live stream, and despite her initial skepticism, her first live performance in April 2020 garnered an impressive 2,000 views. These weekly Friday night performances continued for a couple of years, fostering a substantial following. Comments and encouragement from viewers worldwide, including the US, Canada, and Australia, boosted her confidence. She started playing the fiddle and later the guitar at fourteen, her interest shifting from traditional Irish to more contemporary folk music. She chose to pursue a degree in social science at University College Cork (UCC) before fully committing to music. During her college years, she toured with Dan McCabe and collaborated with groups like The Whistlin’ Donkeys. After graduating in 2023, Walsh embarked on her own live shows, traveled to America, and released two albums. Reflecting on the decision between college and music, she acknowledges the crossroads she faced. She reveals her parents' guidance to prioritize education, acknowledging the long-term benefits it offered. Despite the challenges of balancing music with her studies, Walsh persevered. The feeling of accomplishment after finishing college was immensely rewarding, proving her ability to achieve academic goals alongside her musical endeavors. She discovered a passion for working with people and exploring their vulnerabilities, leading her to consider a master’s degree in music therapy. Her experience in America has been positive. She was fortunate to connect with a supportive Irish agent named Pat, who facilitated her American shows. She was pleasantly surprised by the welcoming and appreciative audiences, especially the number of young people attending her concerts. Her shows were predominantly in Irish centers and venues such as Connolly's in Times Square





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