From Raw Material to High Earners: The Economic Evolution of the Irish in England

An exhibition at the Epic Museum in Dublin explores the 200-year economic history of the Irish in England, tracing their transformation from an impoverished industrial underclass to a successful, integrated demographic.

The contemporary image of the Irish diaspora in Britain is one of success and integration, characterized by high-earning professionals, advanced educational attainment, and significant roles within the finance and technology sectors. However, a compelling new exhibition titled No Irish Need Apply? – The Economic History of the Irish in England, currently hosted at the Epic Emigration Museum in Dublin, challenges this modern perception by uncovering a much more arduous historical reality.

Curated by Christopher Kissane and developed in collaboration with the London School of Economics, the exhibition serves as a profound historical reclamation of the 200-year relationship between the two nations. Drawing upon extensive data sets, including millions of birth, marriage, and death records analyzed through modern computational tools, the project provides a comprehensive, big-picture economic history that was previously fragmented or misunderstood. The narrative presented in the exhibition is, in many respects, a sobering one. For decades following the mass migration spurred by the Great Famine, the Irish in England occupied a socioeconomic position that was precarious at best. As Kissane poignantly notes, the Irish effectively served as the raw human material that fueled the expansion of the British Industrial Revolution. Throughout the 19th and early 20th centuries, Irish migrants frequently found themselves trapped in cycles of industrial labor, often residing in northern manufacturing hubs like Manchester and Liverpool. Statistics from the era are stark: members of the Irish community were, on average, 50 percent poorer than their English counterparts, and they suffered from infant mortality rates that remained 25 percent higher than the national average well into the mid-1950s. This systemic inequality persisted for generations, standing in sharp contrast to the more favorable economic outcomes often seen by Irish emigrants who chose to travel to the United States. Despite the long, often difficult journey toward parity, the exhibition emphasizes that the story of the Irish in England is intrinsically woven into the fabric of Ireland’s own national identity. At the peak of this migration in 1971, nearly one million Irish-born individuals resided in England, a figure representing a massive demographic shift that effectively turned Britain into what many describe as the fifth province of Ireland. Kissane argues that this connection transcends simple political or geographical labels; it is deeply personal and cultural. He highlights the familial ties that exist across the Irish Sea, noting that even for those who grew up in England with different accents and cultural exposures, the heritage remains a vital, respected component of the broader Irish narrative. By documenting the shift from the laboring underclass of the Victorian era to the contemporary success stories, the exhibition invites both the Irish public and the global diaspora to better understand the deep, complex, and enduring ties that continue to bind these two neighboring islands together





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