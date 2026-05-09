Frontier Airlines passenger was partially consumed by plane engine in Denver accident

Detail an incident where an individual was partially consumed by a plane engine on Frontier Airlines flight 4345 as it was departing Denver International Airport to Los Angeles International Airport.

An individual was 'partially consumed' by a plane engine in a horrific accident that triggered an engine fire, as reported by The Mirror. Passengers on Frontier Airlines flight bound for Los Angeles were evacuated on the runway via emergency slides and transported by emergency crews on buses due to the deteriorating conditions and smoke in the cabin.

The Airbus A321 was carrying 224 passengers and seven crew members. Investigations and enquiries are ongoing, and more information will be shared as it becomes available. Denver Police Department confirmed they are unable to release further details while enquiries remain active





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Frontier Airlines Plane Engine Accident Denver International Airport Los Angeles International Airport

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