FSAI Issues Urgent Recalls for Chicken Fillets Due to Salmonella and Tesco Dessert Over Plastic Pieces

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued two separate recalls, one for Pettitt's Cook at Home Basil & Pesto Chicken Fillets due to Salmonella contamination and another for Tesco Finest Summer Edition Chocolate Affogato Dessert due to potential plastic pieces. Consumers are advised to check their freezers for the chicken fillets with a use-by date of 30/03/2026, and to avoid consuming any affected dessert batches with best-before dates up to and including April 2027. Recall notices are posted at the points of sale.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland ( FSAI ) has announced a recall for a batch of Pettitt's Cook at Home Basil & Pesto Chicken Fillets due to the detection of Salmonella . This recall extends to products with a use-by date of 30/03/2026. These chicken fillets , typically retailing for €5.49, are being pulled from shelves and consumers are strongly advised to check their freezers for any affected products.

The FSAI has issued a clear warning, emphasizing that the implicated batch should not be consumed due to the presence of harmful bacteria. Recall notices are being prominently displayed at the points of sale in stores where these chicken fillets were sold, ensuring that consumers are made aware of the potential health risks and the necessary precautionary measures. The FSAI's prompt action highlights its commitment to protecting public health and ensuring the safety of the food supply chain. The presence of Salmonella in food products presents a significant public health concern. People infected with Salmonella typically experience symptoms within 12 to 36 hours of infection, though the onset can range from 6 to 72 hours. Common symptoms include diarrhea, which can sometimes be bloody, along with fever, headache, and abdominal cramps. The duration of the illness usually spans 4 to 7 days. In some cases, the severity of diarrhea may necessitate hospitalization. Furthermore, the elderly, infants, and individuals with weakened immune systems are at a higher risk of developing a more serious form of the illness. The FSAI's directive underscores the importance of adhering to food safety guidelines and being vigilant about potential contamination. The recall emphasizes that although the product's use-by date has passed, the chicken fillets were suitable for home freezing, thus potentially posing a risk to consumers who may have stored the product beyond its intended shelf life. Consumers are urged to carefully inspect their freezers and dispose of any affected chicken fillets safely.\In addition to the chicken fillet recall, the FSAI has also issued a recall alert for specific batches of Tesco Finest Summer Edition Chocolate Affogato Dessert. This recall is prompted by the potential presence of plastic pieces within the dessert. All batches of this dessert with best-before date codes up to and including April 2027 are impacted by the alert. The FSAI's proactive measure reflects a commitment to minimizing consumer exposure to potential hazards and upholding stringent food safety standards across multiple product categories. The presence of foreign objects, such as plastic pieces, in food products poses a significant risk of physical harm. The FSAI's rapid response to the identified issue demonstrates its dedication to protecting consumers from potential injury. Consumers are advised to refrain from consuming any of the affected batches of the Tesco Finest Summer Edition Chocolate Affogato Dessert and to return the product to the point of purchase for a refund. Recall notices will be visibly posted at the point of sale within all Tesco stores, ensuring that the affected consumers are promptly notified and have the opportunity to take appropriate action to protect themselves. This coordinated approach between the FSAI and Tesco exemplifies an important collaboration in the interest of public safety. The recall serves as a reminder to consumers about the importance of paying attention to food safety warnings and recalls. The FSAI's diligence in this instance demonstrates its commitment to maintaining the integrity and safety of the food supply in Ireland. The dual recalls underscore the necessity of a rigorous food safety framework, ensuring that consumers can rely on the quality and safety of the food products they purchase.\The swift actions of the FSAI in issuing these recalls are crucial in safeguarding public health and mitigating potential risks associated with contaminated food products. The recall of the Pettitt's Cook at Home Basil & Pesto Chicken Fillets, due to Salmonella contamination, and the recall of the Tesco Finest Summer Edition Chocolate Affogato Dessert, due to the presence of plastic pieces, highlight the importance of thorough food safety protocols and continuous monitoring throughout the food supply chain. Both recalls are a testament to the effectiveness of the FSAI's surveillance systems and its readiness to act swiftly to protect consumers. The FSAI consistently monitors food products for potential risks, working closely with food businesses to ensure compliance with stringent safety standards. When potential problems arise, the FSAI is prepared to respond promptly and decisively. The emphasis on immediate notification and clear instructions for consumers to check their freezers, and to not consume affected products, are fundamental to managing and mitigating the impact of these recalls. The collaboration between the FSAI and food businesses, like Pettitt's and Tesco, demonstrates the collaborative effort required to ensure consumer protection. This partnership is vital to upholding food safety standards and protecting the public from potential health hazards. The widespread communication of the recalls through point-of-sale notices and public announcements further reflects the FSAI's commitment to transparency and consumer protection. These recalls, while concerning, demonstrate the robustness of the food safety system in Ireland and the dedication of the FSAI to safeguarding public health by proactively responding to potential food safety hazards





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Food Recall Salmonella Chicken Fillets Tesco Chocolate Dessert FSAI Food Safety Plastic Pieces

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