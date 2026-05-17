FSAI Recalls Chicken Products with Salmonella to Protect Consumers

The Food Safety Authority (FSAI) has issued recall notices for various batches of chicken products due to the presence of salmonella. Consumers are urged not to eat the implicated products and are advised to check their fridges and freezers for the implicated batches.

Consumers have been urged not to eat the affected products and households are advised to check their fridges and freezers for the implicated batches. The Food Safety Authority ( FSAI ) has issued recall notices for various batches of chicken products due to the presence of salmonella.

Products recalled include Dunnes Free Range Chicken Drumstick & Oyster Thigh (750g), Dunnes Free Range Chicken Wings (905g), Dunnes Stores Sage & Onion Whole Chicken Cook in Bag 1.5kg, Dunnes Stores Rotisserie Whole Chicken Cook in Bag 1.4kg, Dunnes Stores Garlic & Herb QC Fillets 315g, Dunnes Stores Sweet & Spicy Quick Cook Fillet 315g, Dunnes Stores Chicken Fillets 790g, Dunnes Stores Chicken Fillets 970g, Tesco Free Range Chicken Fillets (454g), Tesco Free Range Chicken Fillet (680g), Tesco Chicken Part Boned Breast 340g, Tesco Sage & Onion Stuffed CooK in Bag Whole Chicken 1500g, Tesco Chicken Mini Fillets 284g, Tesco Piri Piri Quick Fry Chicken Steaks 320g, Lidl Free Range 100% Irish Chicken Breast Fillets (291g), Lidl Diced Chicken Fillets (350g), Lidl Chicken Fillets (1000g), Lidl Sweet Chilli / Peri Peri Chicken Wings (500g), Lidl Medium Whole Chicken 1600g, Lidl Rotisserie Chicken Roast in Bag 1400g, Lidl Fresh Whole Chicken Roast Sage & Onion 1500g, Lidl Diced Chicken Breast Fillet 350g, Lidl Peri Peri Chicken Drumsticks & Thighs 750g, Lidl Chicken Fillets 690g, Lidl Lemon & Pepper Chicken Bone In Thighs 500g, Lidl BBQ Quick Cook Chicken Fillets 300g, Aldi Whole Chicken (1600g), Aldi Chicken Fillets (291g), ALDI Whole Chicken 1.2kg, Aldi Diced Chicken Fillet 550g, ALDI Whole Chicken 1.9kg, Aldi Diced Chicken Fillet 800g, SuperValu Whole Chicken (1.9kg), SuperValu Free Range Oyster Thigh & Drumstick (750g), Total recalled products: 15





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FSAI Chicken Products Salmonella Recall Notices Affected Products Consumers Ironic Tinely Home Freezing Check Freezers

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