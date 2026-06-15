Fuchsia Cottage: An Artfully Restored Kerry Retreat Blending Heritage and Comfort

Discover Fuchsia Cottage, a thoughtfully restored holiday home in Glencar, County Kerry. Owned by art auctioneer John de Vere White, the cottage features original artworks, local craftsmanship, lime plaster finishes, underfloor heating, and a sauna. Enjoy stunning lake views, proximity to Puck Fair, Killarney, and the upcoming Kerry Greenway.

Fuchsia Cottage , a beautifully restored retreat in County Kerry , stands as a testament to thoughtful design, local crafts manship, and the personal touch of its owners.

Situated above Caragh Lake in Glencar, this former derelict cottage has been transformed by renowned art auctioneer John de Vere White and his wife into a serene haven that seamlessly blends comfort with artistic integrity. The project was inspired by their long-standing affection for the region. John, who has been visiting Kerry for over six decades, describes the area as magical and beautiful.

He explains, "I've been going to Kerry for over 60 years, and every time I go there, I become more and more aware that it's a magical place and a beautiful place. My wife and I like a project, so we decided we would try and find a derelict cottage in the right location to do up.

" Approximately two and a half years ago, they discovered the perfect property, captivated by its stunning orientation, seclusion, and accessibility. The cottage is conveniently located within 45 minutes of Kenmare and Killarney, 25 minutes from Killorglin and the famous Puck Fair, and 25 minutes from the beach at Dooks and its renowned golf course. The nearby Kerry Greenway, set to open between Glenbeigh and Cahersiveen, promises to be one of the country's most spectacular routes for walking and cycling.

Collaborating with architect Eileen Fitzgerald and local builder John Brendan O'Neill, the restoration preserved the original front wall while meticulously rebuilding the remainder of the structure. Significant attention was given to sustainability and authenticity. The walls and floors were fully insulated, a polished concrete floor with underfloor heating was installed throughout, and the interior walls were finished with breathable lime plaster, which respects the cottage's historic character and ensures a healthy living environment.

The result is a perfectly modern yet tradition-sensitive home. When furnishing the cottage, the owners aimed to create an atmosphere reminiscent of a welcoming family home, avoiding the generic feel often associated with holiday rentals. This goal is reflected in the carefully chosen pieces. The kitchen was custom-crafted by a local cabinet maker, while period-appropriate pine furniture was sourced to match the era of the original build.

Textiles from the historic Kerry Woolen Mills are used extensively, from throws to window seat cushions, adding texture and local heritage. A unifying feature is the collection of original artwork throughout, a priority for John given his expertise. Highlights include works by the beloved local artist Pauline Bewick, a sculpture by Irish artist Cathy Carman, and an oil painting of nearby Acoose Lake, discovered by artist Alexander Williams and dated September 1894.

Books and board games are provided for guest entertainment, and an honesty bar offers a selection of drinks. The outdoor spaces extend the living experience. A patio provides an ideal setting for al fresco dining while soaking in the panoramic views of the surrounding lakes and mountains. For ultimate relaxation, a private sauna and an outdoor shower are available, perfect for unwinding after a day of coastal walks, sea swimming, or exploring the nearby greenway.

Fuchsia Cottage is more than just accommodation; it is an immersive experience in the landscape, history, and artistic soul of County Kerry





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Fuchsia Cottage County Kerry Holiday Home Restoration Art Collection Local Crafts Caragh Lake Kerry Greenway Puck Fair

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