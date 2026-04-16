Fuel Cost Protests Escalate: Paul Murphy Advocates for Strike Action

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy has called for a new phase of fuel cost protest, advocating for strike action as a more effective means of pressuring the government. This comes as the Dáil discusses the ongoing fuel crisis, with opposition parties criticizing the government's response and proposed solutions. The government, while acknowledging the difficulties, maintains its measures are practical and aim to assist citizens amidst global economic turmoil.

The simmering discontent over escalating fuel costs has ignited a call for more decisive action, with People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy urging a new phase of protest centered on strike action . His appeal, made during Dáil Leaders' Questions, underscores a growing frustration with the government's perceived inaction on the fuel crisis, particularly its failure to reduce excise duty on home heating oil.

Murphy highlighted the stark reality faced by numerous households, stating that despite clear messages from workers and families across the state, the government has 'still haven’t reduced excise on home heating oil by a single cent.' He contrasted the government's approach with its perceived willingness to 'splash the cash' for developers and large landlords, questioning the absence of a bailout for PAYE workers to shield their incomes and alleviate their financial burdens.

Adding to the sense of grievance, Murphy pointed out the irony of parking fines arriving for individuals who participated in recent protests. He accused the Coalition of 'adding insult to injury,' suggesting that such actions demonstrate a lack of empathy and an unwillingness to address legitimate concerns.

Tánaiste Simon Harris, however, defended the government's stance, asserting that officials are working 'to endeavour as best we can to assist people at a time of huge global turmoil.' He also addressed Sinn Féin's proposals regarding fuel costs, noting that Revenue officials had concluded they 'could result in an unjust enrichment of suppliers.' Harris emphasized the need for practical and workable solutions, distinguishing this from a lack of empathy and highlighting the government's commitment to providing assistance.

Murphy further elaborated on his advocacy for strike action, arguing that it is 'the most effective form of disruptive protest.' He believes that workers possess a unique power through strikes that compels governments to take 'emergency measures' when other avenues have proven insufficient. He pointed to the government's refusal of a €400 emergency payment for disabled individuals to help with winter heating costs as further evidence of their dismissiveness. Murphy proposed a comprehensive set of solutions, including a cap on fuel prices, free public transport, and a €500 energy credit for every household, to be funded by levies on data centers and private jet operators.

In response, the Tánaiste dismissed price caps as ineffective, arguing they merely shift costs to taxpayers. He reiterated that the government's package offers broad economic benefits and has invested significantly in disability services, while also noting that 'real wages' are rising, with the average weekly wage now exceeding €1,000.

Labour's Ciarán Ahern echoed the sentiment of public discontent, stating that protests demonstrate the government is 'clearly not getting it right.' He criticized the government for prioritizing tax breaks for developers over support for PAYE workers, advocating for targeted energy credits and scaled-up retrofitting initiatives. Ahern also linked the current cost-of-living crisis to a failure to seriously address climate commitments, resulting in some of the highest energy prices in Europe. He condemned the exemption of critical infrastructure projects from climate legislation, accusing the government of 'scapegoating environmental concerns' and engaging in dishonest rhetoric.

The Tánaiste concluded by asserting that the government's measures 'support everyone,' emphasizing the necessity of functioning ports and the availability of essential goods for all citizens. The ongoing debate highlights a significant disconnect between public demands for immediate relief and the government's approach to addressing the complex economic and environmental challenges





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