Fuel Protest Leader Voices Frustration After Being Denied Entry to Government Meeting

James Geoghan, spokesperson for the fuel protests, discusses next steps after being denied entry to a government meeting, and the revelation of financial judgments against him. The protests continue amidst government criticism and concerns about the impact on essential services.

James Geoghan , a prominent spokesperson for the ongoing fuel protests , spoke with Ciara Kelly on Friday evening's The Hard Shoulder to discuss the next steps for the protestors and the government's response. The conversation took place against a backdrop of increasing tension and uncertainty, especially surrounding the protest leaders' access to government meetings.

Footage emerged of protest organizers being denied entry to a meeting involving government officials and representatives from the haulage, farming, and agricultural communities. This exclusion, despite the hopes of many involved in the blockades, fueled frustration and a sense of being disregarded by the government. Geoghan expressed the protestors' resolve, stating they wouldn't be bullied by the government and emphasized their commitment to peaceful protests. He also warned that any violence would not originate from the protestors themselves. The protest leaders are in it for the long haul until they reach an agreement with the Government, as they claim to be the voice of the Irish people. Furthermore, the meeting between IFA, the Hauliers Association and Taoiseach Michael Martin and Tanaiste Simon Harris did not include the protest leaders, adding to their feeling of alienation.\Adding to the complexities of the situation, the news also shed light on the financial background of James Geoghan. It was revealed that he has six unsatisfied judgments totaling almost €550,000 secured against him by the Revenue Commissioners. These judgments stem from unpaid taxes and other financial obligations. Geoghan attributed the sum to an account error dating back to the COVID-19 pandemic and claimed the figures were based on inaccurate estimates that are currently being corrected. The Revenue has secured these judgments over the past six and a half years, with the most recent one secured only two weeks prior to the interview. The news also mentioned that James Geoghan had animal cruelty convictions. The revelation of the judgments brought further scrutiny to the protest and the spokesperson, raising questions about his credibility and the protesters' overall standing. This added complexity to the situation and increased the challenges in reaching a resolution.\Taoiseach Micheál Martin commented on the protests, criticizing the actions and expressing his disapproval of the disruption caused by the blockades. He stated that those involved should run in elections if they want to hold positions of power, promoting the existing parliamentary democracy. He specifically addressed the protestors' self-proclaimed role as representatives of the Irish people, asserting that such claims should be tested through the democratic process. His remarks highlighted the government's stance on the protests and its unwillingness to negotiate with those not democratically elected. The exclusion of protest leaders from the talks, coupled with the Taoiseach's statements, underscored the widening gap between the government and the protesters. The situation is further complicated by the impact the protest have on other people. In the context of ongoing fuel price concerns, an oncologist addressed the distressing impact of the fuel protests on cancer patients, highlighting the broader consequences of the blockades. In addition, the protestors feel they are being bullied by the Government which is the wrong way to go and are prepared to remain for the long haul to achieve an agreement with the Government. The protest leaders claimed to be the voice of the people of Ireland





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Fuel Protests Government James Geoghan Revenue Commissioners Micheál Martin

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