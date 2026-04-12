Fuel Protests Disrupt Transport and Fuel Supplies Across Ireland

Ongoing fuel protests across Ireland have caused widespread traffic disruptions, impacting fuel supplies and public transport services. Gardaí have cleared blockades in some areas, but the situation remains dynamic, with potential for further disruptions and delays.

Following a week of escalating protests, the Garda Síochána successfully cleared the blockade at the Whitegate oil refinery in County Cork, allowing fuel tankers to resume access and alleviating pressure on fuel supplies. This decisive action, part of a broader operation involving a significant number of gardaí, was a critical step in addressing the disruptions that have been rippling across the country.

The protests, which started with slow-moving convoys, quickly escalated into blockades targeting roads and fuel depots, severely impacting traffic flow and threatening the availability of fuel at hundreds of garages nationwide. The removal of the Whitegate blockade is a positive development, but the situation remains fluid, with the potential for new blockades to emerge at short notice, necessitating constant monitoring of travel updates and route information from transport providers. The immediate impact of these protests has been substantial, causing widespread traffic congestion, particularly on major motorways and in urban centres, leading to significant delays for commuters and disrupting essential services. \The impact of the fuel protests continued to be felt across the country, with significant disruptions reported on various national routes, including the M4/N4, N7, M7, M8, N18, and the M50. Traffic Infrastructure Ireland (TII) has been warning drivers of persistent delays due to the ongoing blockades, urging them to check for the latest information before travelling. In Dublin, the Gardaí initiated the clearing of blockades on O'Connell Street, leading to temporary suspension of Luas green line services between St. Stephen's Green and Dominick Street. Dublin Bus services also experienced severe disruptions and delays, with many cross-city routes either diverted or operating from different termini. Bus Éireann also reported service disruptions in and around Galway city and Cork city, with a fuel protest planned in Cork for Sunday morning. The state-run school transport scheme is expected to resume on Monday after the Easter break, and Bus Éireann is working to limit disruptions, but warned that continued blockades could lead to delays or service interruptions for some routes. Further afield, in Co Limerick, protesters at Foynes Port voted to end their blockade. A Cabinet meeting was also planned to address the crisis. The government is carefully watching the situation and working on plans to solve the ongoing problems caused by the protests. \The ongoing fuel protests have created a complex situation, with multiple locations affected and varying levels of disruption. While the clearance of the Whitegate refinery blockade is a positive development, the potential for new blockades and the lingering effects of existing ones mean the situation remains volatile. The disruption to public transport, including Luas and Dublin Bus services, has further exacerbated the impact on commuters, with many facing delays and altered routes. The government, along with Gardaí, is working to resolve the situation as quickly as possible. The priority remains to ensure the availability of essential services, including fuel supplies, and to minimise the disruption to everyday life. The state is committed to ensuring school transport can start on Monday as scheduled. The situation remains fluid, and travelers are advised to stay informed through official channels and monitor real-time traffic updates. As the authorities manage the ongoing situation, updates will continue to be provided to keep the public informed on developments and the measures being taken to minimize disruption and restore normalcy. The goal is to return to regular transport services and provide the necessary resources to the country





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