Fuel Protests: Gardaí Clear Dublin's O'Connell Street, but Disruptions Continue

Gardaí have cleared the main protest sites in Dublin, however, disruptions and delays persist on key national routes due to ongoing fuel protests across Ireland.

Gardaí concluded their operation on Sunday morning to clear the last fuel protestors from Dublin 's O’Connell Street, marking the end of a week-long series of demonstrations that significantly disrupted traffic and fuel supplies across the country. The protests, initiated last Tuesday by hauliers and agricultural contractors, escalated from slow-moving convoys to blockades of roads and fuel depots.

Over the weekend, gardaí dismantled blockades in several key locations, including O’Connell Street, Foynes Port in Co Limerick, Whitegate oil refinery in Co Cork, and Rosslare Harbour in Co Wexford. While the capital city is now clear of blockades, and previous disruptions on the M50 have been resolved, the impact of the protests continues to linger, with ongoing delays and the potential for new blockades to emerge with little notice. Transport authorities are advising travelers to check their routes for the most up-to-date information. Despite the clearance of major blockades, the effects of the protests persist. Several national routes are still experiencing delays, and transport infrastructure remains under pressure. The M3/N3, in particular, continues to be affected, with southbound lanes between Kells and Navan closed due to a blockade. In Sligo, a go-slow fuel protest by trucks has been reported on the N4 dual carriageway. The Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) reported that while a previous disruption on the M9 between Athy and Kilcullen has been cleared, heavy congestion remains in the area. Similar clearances have been achieved on the M1 and the Naas Road. The N28 in Co Cork is resolving itself following an earlier go-slow protest. Public transport services in Dublin are gradually returning to normal. Luas lines are operating without disruption, and Dublin Bus services have resumed full operations as of Monday morning, with some minor diversions in place due to road closures. Bus Éireann’s school bus scheme also resumed on Monday, with efforts to minimize disruption. The government is monitoring the situation closely and is actively seeking solutions to address the concerns raised by the protestors while ensuring the smooth flow of essential services. The fuel protests are continuing after an earlier 'insulting' package aimed at tackling fuel prices, according to a key figure. The situation remains fluid, with the possibility of renewed protests and ongoing disruptions to the road network. The clearance of blockades represents a significant step towards restoring normal operations, but the underlying issues that fueled the protests remain unresolved. The protests have highlighted the vulnerabilities in the transportation infrastructure and the importance of ensuring the consistent supply of essential goods. The developments in international affairs are also affecting the dynamics of the ongoing protests. The potential implications of the Iran war on the excise cuts made in Ireland are being assessed. Government officials are also reviewing the impact of the protests on the economy. Gardaí continue to monitor the situation, responding to any further blockades and working to maintain public order. The focus is to limit and localize any further disruptions to school transport services. The public is advised to stay informed through official channels for updates on travel conditions and potential disruptions





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