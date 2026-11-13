Funeral For Elliot English Held In Waterford After Tragic Arson Attack

Hundreds mourn six-year-old Elliot English at a requiem Mass in Waterford city, remembering his infectious laugh and urging an end to drug-related violence in the community.

A massive gathering of hundreds of mourners attended the funeral of six-year-old Elliot English at the Sacred Heart Church in Waterford city on Friday afternoon. The community came together to honor a young boy described by clergy and family as having an infectious laugh and a bright spirit that touched everyone he met.

Tragic Context Of The Arson Attack

Elliot passed away last Friday at Crumlin hospital after suffering severe injuries sustained during a devastating arson attack on his family home in the Birchwood estate of Co Waterford. The blaze occurred on October 13th and tragically claimed the lives of five family members in a single devastating event.

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The victims of the fire included Elliot's parents, Philip English and Kim English, as well as his brothers, twelve-year-old Callum English and nine-year-old Jayden English. The only surviving member of this immediate family unit is Elliot's fourteen-year-old sister, who remains hospitalized and fighting for her life.

Clergy and Officials Honor The Victim

Parish priest Fr Gerry Chestnutt led the requiem Mass, describing Elliot as a cherished child whose love of life and constant smile will never be forgotten by those who knew him. He emphasized that the entire local community is heartbroken and struggles to comprehend the senseless nature of a crime that took five lives from one family.

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High-profile figures including Government Chief Whip Mary Butler and Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane were present to show solidarity with the grieving family. President Catherine Connolly was represented by her aide-de-camp Cmdt Colin Campbell, while Chief Superintendent Anthony Pettit of the Waterford/Kilkenny Garda division also attended the service.

Fr Chestnutt noted that Elliot had just begun senior infants at Scoil Lorcáin Boys' National School, where classmates and teachers were among the mourners. He stressed that the English and Companjen families deserve justice, urging the public to support the Gardaí in identifying those responsible for this atrocity.

Family Tributes And Community Mourning

Elliot's aunt Jackie English spoke passionately about her nephew, remembering him as a little boy who left a profound mark on everyone around him. She described his hearty laugh as capable of filling any dark room with light, recalling his final moments with his teenage sister as a poignant memory of resilience and love.

Cousin Ray Power addressed the congregation with a heartfelt plea, asking how one finds words to say goodbye to a child who should still be here. He expressed that Elliot should have had a lifetime of birthdays and Christmas mornings, emphasizing that the family's loss is a reflection of the wider tragedy facing the community.

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Power used the platform to issue a stark warning to the youth of Waterford city, urging them to walk away from drugs and not gamble with their futures. He directly confronted those supplying drugs in the community, stating that while they count their money, families are counting their irreversible losses.

Call For Justice And End To Violence

Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan of Waterford and Lismore closed the Mass by appealing to anyone with information to convey it confidentially to the Gardaí. He urged the community to consider that if the demand for drugs dries up, the supply will eventually disappear, effectively stopping the cycle of violence.

The bishop called for a halt to feeding this evil machine, noting that the community and the land itself are suffering from these actions. He asked the congregation to join him in demanding that such destruction must stop, emphasizing the need for altered habits and responsible living within the region.

The service concluded with Elliot's small white coffin being carried out of the church, accompanied by the theme tune from Paw Patrol as a final tribute to his youth. The funeral cortege then passed by the Birchwood estate before proceeding to Kilbarry Cemetery for burial, marking the final farewell to a young life cut short by tragedy.