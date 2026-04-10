Furlong Reflects on Rugby Evolution: From Plodding to Powerhouse

Leinster and Ireland prop Tadhg Furlong discusses the dramatic changes in modern rugby, highlighting the increased demands on players, the evolving styles of play, and Leinster's preparation for their upcoming quarter-final against Sale.

Leinster and Ireland's Tadhg Furlong reflects on the evolving demands of modern rugby , contrasting his experience in the 2017 Champions Cup semi-final with the current game. Watching himself on screen during a recent ad break, Furlong was struck by the significant increase in his workload, highlighting the need for front-rowers to excel in all facets of the game, including attack, defence, set-piece, and even kicking.

He humorously noted how much simpler it seemed back then, focusing primarily on the core elements. Now, he emphasizes the relentless need to be involved in every aspect, requiring greater fitness and adaptability. This shift, according to Furlong, has fundamentally changed the nature of the sport and the physical toll on players. He has been in fine form this season, showcasing his adaptability. His fitness levels are high, even though he admits to not being as focused on the detailed GPS data analysis as some of his teammates, preferring a more intuitive approach informed by his feeling and the assessments of the strength and conditioning staff. The change of the game has been noted by Furlong in his review of the game. \Furlong also observes a growing “looseness” in modern rugby, characterized by a quicker pace and more dynamic play, evident in recent high-scoring matches. He points to changes in kicking strategies and contestation, the shift away from structured set-piece dominance, and the emergence of teams that excel in unstructured play. He sees teams like France, Toulouse, and Bordeaux as examples of teams who capitalize on loose ball situations, employing quick decision-making, athletic players, and skilled ball-handlers to exploit opportunities. This evolving style, he believes, has added a new layer of “unstructured-ness” to the game, demanding a more versatile approach from players and teams alike. It changes frequently. \He discusses Leinster's recent performance, particularly their win over Edinburgh, where they showcased impressive attacking prowess while also conceding tries due to handling errors. Furlong views the win over Edinburgh as a significant step forward, noting that the team had everyone back in the building and grew considerably in the week. This game provided an opportunity to refine their strategies and achieve greater cohesion, which he believes reflects their current state and aspirations. Looking ahead to the quarter-final clash with Sale, Furlong anticipates a tough encounter. He acknowledges Sale's strong coaching staff, led by Alex Sanderson, and their tactical approach. He recognizes the strategic acumen of the team's coaching staff, the northern style of play, and the game management skills of George Ford at fly-half. He emphasizes the need for Leinster to prepare for a hard and demanding match against the Sharks. He looks to grow, being hungry for it





The42_ie / 🏆 5. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tadhg Furlong Leinster Rugby Champions Cup Modern Rugby

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ryan Baird's Return Bolsters Leinster's Forward PackRyan Baird's return from injury provides a timely boost for Leinster as they head into the Champions Cup quarter-finals against Sale Sharks. Baird, who suffered a broken leg in November, showcased impressive form in his comeback match against Edinburgh, seamlessly integrating into the team and even calling the lineout. His versatility in the second row and back row is a valuable asset for Leinster.

Read more »

Leinster’s quarter-final preparations fuelled by painful memories of Northampton lossTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

Leinster's potential home Champions Cup semi-final set for Aviva StadiumThe latest sports news from The42.ie in 60 seconds

Read more »

Murrayfield to host possible Glasgow v Leinster Champions Cup semi-finalTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

Leinster Faces Potential Home Champions Cup Semi-Final or Murrayfield TripLeinster could play at home in the Champions Cup semi-final if they win their quarter-final. Potential venues include Aviva Stadium, Stade Atlantique Bordeaux Métropole, and Stadium MK. The Champions Cup Final is scheduled for May 23rd in Bilbao.

Read more »

Leinster's Ruthless Attack Dismantles Edinburgh in Champions Cup ClashLeinster showcased their attacking dominance, scoring seven tries in a clinical performance against Edinburgh in the Champions Cup. Their focus on transition attack and intelligent decision-making allowed them to capitalize on Edinburgh's defensive weaknesses, securing a convincing victory.

Read more »