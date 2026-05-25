Future of Leinster's Coaching Ticket Discussed on Rugby Weekly Extra

The podcast for subscribers to The 42, Rugby Weekly Extra, discussed the future of Leinster's coaching ticket, with Bernard Jackman highlighting the need for serious questions around the management structure and coaches for next year, given the team's recent losses and the need to win European Cups.

THE FUTURE OF LEINSTER’S COACHING TICKET WAS UP FOR DISCUSSION ON RUGBY WEEKLY EXTRA, THE PODCAST FOR SUBSCRIBERS TO THE 42 TODAY. THE PROVINCE’S COACHING STAFF ARE LED BY HEAD COACH LEO CULLEN , SENIOR COACH JACOQUES NIENABER AND ASSISTANT COACHES TYLER BLEYENDAAL AND ROBIN McBRYDE.

THE DIVISION OF RESPONSIBILITY BETWEEN CULLEN AND SOUTH AFRICAN NIENABER, IN PARTICULAR, HAS AGAIN BEEN BROUGHT INTO FOCUS FOLLOWING LEINSTER’S 41-19 LOSS TO BORDEAUX IN THE CHAMPIONS CUP FINAL ON SATURDAY.

‘SERIOUS QUESTIONS’ "I THINK THERE HAS TO BE SERIOUS QUESTIONS AROUND WHAT THE MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE, COACHES, LOOK LIKE FOR LEINSTER NEXT YEAR," SAID BERNARD JACKMAN ON THE PODCAST. ADVERTISEMENT "UNFORTUNATELY YOU’RE GOING TO HAVE GUYS LIKE (GARRY) RINGROSE AND JACK CONAN ETC WHO HAVE BEEN AROUND FOR SIX, SEVEN YEARS, NOT HAVING THE ACCOLADES THEY POTENTIALLY COULD, SO IF IT’S NOT WORKING YOU NEED TO FIX IT, YOU NEED TO CHANGE IT UP.

"THERE’S BEEN LOADS OF TIME GIVEN I THINK. APPARENTLY THE NEXT MODEL FOR LEINSTER, THERE’S NOT GOING TO BE A LEO, AS SUCH. APPARENTLY THE SUCCESSION PLANNING IS THERE WON’T BE A LEO, A GUY , AND A SENIOR COACH, AS SUCH. THAT’S CERTAINLY THE RUMOUR AROUND.

"SO IF YOU ALREADY HAVE DECIDED THAT THAT MODEL DOESN’T WORK, AND YOU HAVE AN IDEA OF WHAT THE MODEL LOOKS LIKE, THEN WHY WOULDN’T YOU JUST DO THAT NOW, WHEN YOU’RE NOT WINNING TROPHIES. "AND THEY MAY WIN THE URC THIS YEAR, I DON’T KNOW IF THAT’S REALLY EVEN ENOUGH FOR THIS GROUP. THEY HAVE TO BE JUDGING THEMSELVES ON EUROPEAN CUPS, AND I THINK THEY DO, I THINK THE PLAYERS DO.

THEY’RE VERY, VERY SMART PEOPLE, PLAYERS, AND THEY KNOW THEIR ABILITY AND THEIR CAPACITY.

" JACKMAN ADDED: "THE PROBLEM FOR ME IS I HEAR A LOT OF PEOPLE BLAMING JACOQUES. I CAN’T REALLY BLAME JACOQUES BECAUSE HE’S THE ONE WHO HAS PROVEN TO BE A WINNER. IS IT ALL JUST MIXED UP IN A WAY THAT DOESN’T ALLOW HIM TO DO WHAT HE DOES?

"FOR SURE THE DEFENCE DESERVES CRITICISM, BECAUSE THEY GOT RIPPED APART," SAID JACKMAN, EXPANDING WITH DIFFERENT DEFENSIVE LAPSES THAT HAPPENED AGAINST BORDEAUX BEFORE SAYING, "I TOTALLY UNDERSTAND WHAT PEOPLE ARE SAYING, THAT THE JACOQUES THING DOESN’T WORK, BUT YET HE’S THE ONE WITH TWO WORLD CUP WINNERS’ MEDALS. HE’S THE ONE, YOU SPEAK TO PLAYERS, THEY BELIEVE IN HIM.

ARE YOU NOT JUST BETTER OFF LETTING HIM BE THE COACH, AND LET HIM PICK THE TEAM, AND LET HIM SET THE TACTICS?

‘BACK HIM’ "HE KNOWS THE PLAYERS NOW FOR TWO YEARS, HE KNOWS THEM INSIDE OUT. HE KNOWS THIS COMPETITION. BACK HIM.

"I JUST THINK THIS MODEL IS REALLY CONFUSING. WHO MAKES BENCH REPLACEMENTS? WHO SPEAKS AT HALF TIME? WHO DECIDES THE GAME PLAN FOR THE WEEK?

WHO CREATES THE MESSAGING? IT’S BIZARRE REALLY, AND IT HASN’T WORKED. WE ALL WANTED IT TO WORK. LEO’S A LEGEND IN WHAT HE’S DONE FOR LEINSTER, AND NO DOUBTING HIS WORK RATE AND PASSION, BUT UNFORTUNATELY IT JUST HASN’T WORKED.

"SO WHAT CAN YOU DO TO CHANGE IT? MAYBE A RE-CLARIFICATION OF ROLES. BUT, I THINK, YOU GET THOSE SENIOR PLAYERS IN A ROOM AND YOU ASK THEM, WHAT DO WE NEED TO WIN THE EUROPEAN CUP NEXT YEAR IN LYON?

" CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE DEEP DIVE INTO THE CHAMPIONS CUP FINAL WITH JACKMAN, MURRAY KINSELLA AND GAVAN CASEY – AND ENJOY ALL THAT A 42 SUBSCRIPTION HAS TO OFFER, INCLUDING THE BEST RUGBY WRITING, ANALYSIS AND PODCASTS AROUND





The42_ie / 🏆 5. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Leinster Coaching Ticket Leo Cullen Jacques Nienaber Tyler Bleyendaal Robin Mcbryde Champions Cup Final Bordeaux European Cups UPCOMING Next Year Model Leo Guy Senior Coach Re-Clarification Of Roles Senior Players European Cup Lyon Work Rate Passion Legend Win Trophies Players Ability Capacity Defence Riped Apart Jacques Back Him Model Confusing Who Makes Bench Replacements Who Speaks At Half Time Who Decides The Game Plan For The Week Who Creates The Messaging

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