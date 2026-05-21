GAA Action: Leinster and Munster Hurling Championships Conclude

The group stages of the Leinster and Munster hurling Championships conclude while the first games in the new-look All-Ireland series take place with eight games being shown live this weekend.

The group stages of the Leinster and Munster hurling Championships conclude while the first games in the new-look All-Ireland series take place with eight games being shown live this weekend.

Kerry's David Clifford is in action against Donegal's Caolan McColgan during the Division One final at Croke Park. There's something for everyone on a bumper weekend of GAA action as the provincial hurling Championships reach their conclusion while the race for the Sam Maguire Cup gets underway. The first live game of the weekend is the eagerly-anticipated rematch between Kerry and Donegal in Killarney at 3pm.

The tie is a rematch of last summer's All-Ireland final and March's League final with the Kingdom claiming the biggest prize last year before losing to Jim McGuinness's men in the Division One decider. GAA Plus have the rights to show that one and the majority of this weekend's big football games.

They will also have coverage of Cork v Meath at Páirc Uí Rinn at 5.30pm in what is a repeat of the Division Two final won by the Royal County. Later on Saturday evening, the final football game will be live on RTÉ2 as Galway look to bounce back from their Connacht final loss to Roscommon against last season's Tailteann Cup winners Kildare. That game is at 7.30pm at Pearse Stadium.

RTÉ2 will broadcast the showdown between Dublin and Kilkenny at Parnell Park. The home side need only to avoid defeat to book their place in the final whereas the Cats might need a win to stay in the Championship. Much depends on the result of Offaly's trip to Newbridge to face a Kildare side already condemned to a return to the Joe McDonagh Cup for next season.

GAA Plus have coverage of that game will all Leinster ties starting at 2pm. At 4pm, all eyes move to Munster and the three-way battle for a place in the provincial final.

RTÉ2 have coverage of Cork v Clare from Páirc Uí Chaoimh with the Banner needing at least a draw to have any hope of making the final while Cork would be assured of a Munster final berth as long as they don't lose by any more than four points. Limerick's clash with last season's All-Ireland winners Tipperary, who are already eliminated, won't be televised but a win for the Treaty at TUS Gaelic Grounds throws up the prospect of a three-way tie if Clare also win.

In that scenario, scoring difference comes into play. GAA Plus will also broadcast two football ties on Sunday including the Tailteann Cup game between Fermanagh and Wexford at 1pm from Brewster Park. At 2pm, they'll show live coverage of the All-Ireland SFC football clash between newly-crowned Connacht champions Roscommon and Tyrone from Dy Hyde Park





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