GAA Activists Demand Allianz Divestment Over Israeli Investments: Calls for Moral High Ground

A campaign led by activists and supported by prominent GAA figures is urging the association to end its sponsorship deal with Allianz due to the financial services company's investments in Israeli treasury bonds. The movement, Gaels Against Genocide, highlights the need for the GAA to uphold ethical standards and take a strong stance on human rights, particularly concerning the Palestinian territories. The story details the origins, actions, and key figures involved in the campaign, as well as the moral and political considerations driving the movement.

In late March, a small group of activists initiated a protest outside Croke Park, expressing their opposition to the GAA 's longstanding commercial ties with Allianz . Allianz 's Irish division has been the sponsor of the GAA National Leagues for over three decades, and the GAA Football Championships since 2023.

The controversy stems from the fact that Allianz's German financial services parent company, through its asset management subsidiary PIMCO, is a significant investor in Israeli treasury bonds. John Hurson, a veteran political activist from Edendork, Co Tyrone, spearheads the movement, advocating for the Palestinian cause long before it gained widespread public attention. The protesters faced a notable Garda presence at Croke Park, and were threatened with arrest. Dr David Hickey, a revered former Dublin footballer and selector, responded by stating, 'I helped build that bloody stadium!', setting the tone for the campaign against Allianz within the GAA. The movement, now known as Gaels Against Genocide, has been distributing leaflets, organizing protests, and conducting various fundraisers. These efforts have supported the funding of mobile maternity units, spearheaded by Hurson, attracting broad support. On August 20th, an open letter and petition were delivered to Croke Park, demanding the GAA end its partnership with Allianz. Prominent figures, including former Meath player and pundit Colm O'Rourke, Mickey Whelan, Shane McGuigan of Derry and Pascal Canavan of Tyrone, were present. O'Rourke emphasized the moral imperative, stating that all club members should be made aware of the situation, adding that the GAA should sever ties with Allianz, even if it meant losing a sponsor for the National League competition.\This movement gained further momentum in June, following a report by Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on Human Rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territories. The report publicly highlighted Allianz’s investment in Israeli treasury bonds, further amplifying the cause. Consequently, at a GAA Central Council meeting on September 7, the matter was referred to their Ethics and Integrity Committee for review, with a decision expected soon. Hurson believes that the GAA must take the moral high ground and end their relationship with Allianz. He notes that the intercounty season's conclusion offers a window of opportunity to resolve the issue peacefully. Hurson, a truck driver by profession, has dedicated years to raising awareness about the Palestinian plight. His political awareness was ignited early in life due to the internment of an uncle during the Troubles. Later, while living in America, Hurson became involved with the Irish American Unity Conference. The winter of 2008 marked a turning point, with the situation in Gaza becoming his primary concern. He realized that traditional media failed to portray the true reality of the situation. He turned to social media for access to footage and accounts. He has since participated in three aid convoys to Gaza, organized through the veteran politician George Galloway and his charity group, Viva Palestina. Recognizing his driving background as an asset, Hurson offered his services. Hurson recalls how it was a dream of his to join the aid convoys going back to the Live Aid days.\Hurson's efforts extended beyond simply joining the convoys. When he attempted to secure a vehicle, he found support from unexpected sources. He approached Rocwell, a bottled water company and sponsor of Tyrone, the reigning All-Ireland football champions, who donated a lorry to his cause. The GAA network proved invaluable for raising awareness. He created a flag that blended the county colors of Tyrone with the national colors of Palestine. This flag carried the message 'Tyrone to Gaza'. Hurson actively used the flag, seizing every opportunity to take photographs with people and have them sign it. Before they signed, he would explain the meaning and context, including the initiative to bring GAA jerseys to Gaza. He found that people were genuinely intrigued and responsive to his message. Following the events of October 7th, he has refrained from using the flag, as he feels that the need to advocate for the Palestinian cause in this manner has diminished due to the heightened awareness around the issue





