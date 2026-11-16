GAA Expert Group Rejects Hurling Rule Trials for Next Season

The Hurling Expert Advisory Group, led by John Meyler, has decided against trialing new experimental rules in next year's intercounty competitions due to insufficient data.

The Hurling Expert Advisory Group will not recommend any of the current experimental rules for trial in next year's intercounty leagues or championships. The decision ends speculation that new formats would be introduced to the premier tiers of the sport in the immediate future.

Group Rejects New Format Trials

The panel, chaired by former Wexford and Cork manager John Meyler, determined that more data is required before they can make formal recommendations on possibly introducing any of the trial rules. The group feels that the current sample size is insufficient to justify permanent changes at the elite level.

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Meyler stated that the organization needs more evidence to back up any future recommendations. They have analyzed the first ten games they looked at and evaluated them, but they believe they need to go further with more matches to justify any changes.

Specific Rule Changes Analyzed

Among the experimental rules currently in operation in the GAA's Higher Education Division One league have been a regulation prohibiting consecutive handpasses. This rule was designed to reduce stop-start play and encourage more dynamic movement on the field.

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Other changes included sixty-five metre scores to be taken from inside the team's own half of the field. This specific adjustment increased the distance for the free-taker, altering the strategic value of conceding a penalty area shot.

The trials also involved awarding two points for a converted sideline puck. This significant scoring change aimed to increase the frequency of high-scoring games and reward teams for effective wide ball distribution.

Additionally, the group was trialing a rule whereby three players from each team must remain between the forty-five and twenty-five metre lines for puckouts. This restriction was intended to prevent defensive crowding around the square.

An increase in the number of steps permitted in possession from four to six was also implemented. While all handpasses will require a clear and definite striking action, allowing more steps was meant to speed up the game's tempo.

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Call for National Scale Data

Meyler would like to expose the trial rules to more public discourse and gather more figures before proposing any permanent changes. He suggested using the experimental rules in club league competitions across the country next year as a possible way to achieve those ambitions.

However, the Hurling Expert Advisory Group will not be recommending any of the trial rules be used in the National Leagues or provincial and All-Ireland championships next year. The distinction between club and county levels allows for broader testing without risking elite competition integrity.

John Meyler said they have had ten games of hurling in the Higher Education and they are very grateful to the higher education for those games. However, they feel that they need more data and more evidence to back up what their recommendations are.

The group needs to nationalize the process to put it more on a national scale. This will allow the public to be able to look at them and view them and see them on a national level, providing the transparency required for major rule changes.